LA BOND COLLECTIVE BRINGS THE “BEING IN JOY” EXHIBIT AND FIRST ARTIST-IN-RESIDENCE
Impact Artist Aida Murad with Healer Charissa Sims Share 9 Pillars of Joy Through Exhibit
I can not imagine a better place to do this 'Being In Joy' exhibit, other than Los Angeles. LA has much outer beauty; joy will help us with our inner beauty.”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nestled conveniently in the Broadway district, not far from Bunker Hill’s banking district and the Crypto.com Arena, Bond Collective’s newest shared workspace/designer office will be graced by its first artist-in-residence and exhibitor, Impact Artist Aida Murad, on March 23, 2023, from 4:30 pm to 8:00 pm PST. Register here to attend: https://partiful.com/e/Vr9jY1KcgJnAsjQkee45.
— Aida Murad
Set within a historic, exquisitely re-imagined six-story department store, Aida’s exhibit of nine paintings, called “Being In Joy,” tells a story about the nine pillars of joy. Each painting represents a pillar. Collectively, the exhibit communicates Aida’s formula for building the “joy muscle.”
Spiritual healer Charissa Sims joins Aida to shine their light in promoting Aida’s 31st exhibition and latest art curation, “Being in Joy.” Showcasing Aida’s art is a partnered intention to uplift the Los Angeles downtown community by connecting more and embracing a unifying purpose: “be in joy.” They will also host a Building the Joy Muscle workshop on March 25th from 11 am - 1 pm. Tickets can be purchased here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/being-in-joy-workshop-tickets-576401481347.
“I have known Aida for a few years,” exudes Charissa, “and had the pleasure of seeing her blossom into the incredible healing artist she is today. She has been my client on her healing journey, and I have participated in her Transformative Art Journeys. She is conscious and creative and loves transforming spaces with her amazing art. I partnered with her to showcase her “Being in Joy” art and inspire others to feel that same joy in their life!”
Aida identifies as a healer and intuitive who channels her healing through art. “I believe the world needs to create more space for joy. It is easy to stay in a stress-filled life because that is what we are used to. But I believe there can be a collective shift in energy for us to live a life with more joy. I can not imagine a better place to do this 'Being In Joy' exhibit, other than Los Angeles. LA has much outer beauty; joy will help us with our inner beauty.”
With a resurgence in contemporary art at an all-time high in DTLA, as evidenced at the recent L.A. Art Show, the Bond Collective hopes to capitalize on a synergy of art, technology, and a 21st-century newfound sense of urban community.
“Bond Collective is very excited about our artist in residency program. Aida’s story, passion, and talent make her the ideal candidate to create in our space and host her network of collectors and colleagues. We have such an incredible location and want our space to support the surrounding community and become a center for collaboration.” -Shlomo Silber, CEO & Co-Founder, Bond Collective.
MORE ABOUT AIDA MURAD:
During Women's History Month, Impact Artist Aida Murad was featured for the TEDinArabic Summit from March 18th-19th, 2023, at the Qatar National Convention Center in Doha, Qatar, in collaboration with Qatar Foundation. She created an art installation about the power of love and the butterfly effect, utilizing the Arabic letter “ﻭ”, where people painted with their fingers, helping the TED audience to experience creating from a place of love. Well received at the LA Art Show on Feb. 15-19th, 2023, Aida exhibited her new art collection, "Whole Humans," in the VIP Gallery. Before that, Aida launched her art exhibit, “Art, A Modern Medicine,” in Atlanta, GA. Curated with support from RevArt, Aida conducted two guided discussion events of the exhibit during the Martin Luther King, Jr. week of holiday activities. Selected to be one of the leaders to meet with HRH, the Crown Prince of Jordan, Al Hussein bin Abdullah II, at the Embassy of Jordan in Washington, D.C., Aida discussed with the Prince the critical role of the arts and creative industries – and the use of art as a catalyst for humanity to innovate and thrive. Aida was honored by Georgetown University for becoming the first Artist in Residence for the Georgetown University Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center, bringing the healing arts to transforming the walls and uplifting patients' energy.
###
Grayce McCormick
Lightfinder PR
lightfinderpr@gmail.com
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Other
Welcome to my new studio at Bond Collective in Downtown Los Angeles