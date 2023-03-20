SECURE TECHNOLOGY INTEGRATION GROUP (STIGROUP) REACHES AGREEMENT TO PURCHASE LITHAN NETWORKS
Secure Technology Integration Group (STIGroup) a firm that provides cybersecurity and IT consulting, engineering, and managed security services, has reached an agreement to purchase Lithan Networks, a national managed IT firm headquartered in Pennsylvania. This initial acquisition is a part of a larger strategy being employed by STIGroup, which consists of both acquisitions and investments in strategic partners to form a structured affiliate network of synergistic companies. As a part of the acquisition of Lithan Networks, STIGroup chose to retain the principal of the organization, Greg Datz. Mr. Datz will assume the role of Chief Technology Officer (CTO) for STIGroup.
“The importance of our first acquisition to our vision and growth strategy cannot be overstated.” said Dominic Genzano, CEO and Founder of STIGroup. “Our review of Lithan Networks, and their clients and personnel, was extensive. The organization is an excellent fit- in terms of structure, methodology, capability, and culture- for the greater entity that we’re building. We’re excited for the value and potential that Lithan Networks adds to our organization, as well as the business and technical acumen that Greg Datz brings to our senior leadership team.”
“I am beyond excited to be part of STIGroup.” said Greg Datz, President and Founder of Lithan Networks “Their leadership and elite cybersecurity team are among the best in the industry. Lithan Networks and STIGroup have a long history of collaboration, so this coming together is a very natural progression at a time when cybersecurity needs to be integrated into every IT infrastructure solution. Our goal is to be the industry leader in development, delivery, and support of these cyber-integrated solutions and the unification of our teams is a great start towards the realization of this vision. I'm looking forward to the journey.”
About STIGroup
Founded in 2000, STIGroup is an innovative firm that provides Cybersecurity consulting, Secure IT Engineering, Managed Security Services, Project Management and Human Capital Solutions. STIGroup delivers the People, Process and Technology that enable our clients’ Cybersecurity programs. STIGroup’s methodology combines information security lifecycle best practices with a client-specific engagement model, allowing businesses to utilize technology aggressively, while maintaining the confidentiality, integrity and availability of mission-critical information.
About Lithan Networks
Lithan Networks is a national IT Managed Services Provider that has been in business since 2003, specializing in providing premier IT services to small to medium sized companies. The organization has a team of top-end industry professionals, and a network of synergistic relationships, to provide comprehensive high-touch IT services. Services provided include strategic IT consultation, architecture and implementation engineering, and 24x7 support services. Lithan Networks provides comprehensive enterprise class IT services, while maintaining strong interpersonal relationships with our clients.
