STIGroup, Cybersecurity Consulting Company Celebrates Its 20th Anniversary
STIGroup, a consulting company based in Glen Rock NJ announced its 20th anniversary as a national, full-service cybersecurity consulting firm.GLEN ROCK, NJ, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- STIGroup began as a Cybersecurity consulting practice focused primarily on developing IT security programs. Founded in 2000, by CEO Dominic Genzano, the company offers CyberSecurity consulting, secure IT engineering, managed security services, and human capital solutions.
Since its inception, the company has been providing IT and Cybersecurity solutions for organizations of all sizes. Now in its 20th year, STIGroup has become a leader in the cybersecurity field in several industry’s such as financial services, retail, transportation and healthcare, with unique perspectives and in-depth knowledge to its customers.
“STIGroup has experienced exceptional growth and development over the past 20 years,” said Genzano. “Moving forward, our focus will remain on offering customizable cyber security solutions and experience to deliver the best and most comprehensive programs to our clients.”
Over the past twenty years, STIGroup has been successful at evolving and changing to stay ahead of the pack and has positioned itself in the most competitive way possible.
STIGroup has the resources necessary to structure and implement a complete CyberSecurity program for your business, or to supplement an existing program by providing resources and expertise to fill a gap in the program or execute on a tactical project. STIGroup also has the strategic partnerships with product vendors, law enforcement, and legal representation to facilitate the handling of these areas as they relate to CyberSecurity and IT.
The STIGroup’s team consists of experienced consultants and engineers that deliver a fully scalable managed solution that is versatile for any size organization.
For more information on STIGroup Consulting and their service offers please visit https://www.stig.net/
