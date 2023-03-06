SECURE TECHNOLOGY INTEGRATION GROUP (STIGROUP) CLOSES ON INITIAL ROUND OF FUNDING WITH BRIDGEMONT GROUP LLC
EINPresswire.com/ -- Secure Technology Integration Group (STIGroup) a firm that provides cybersecurity and IT consulting, engineering, and managed security services, has received an investment from Bridgemont Group LLC., a Long Island based investment firm, in order to pursue acquisitions of IT and Cybersecurity firms, investments in strategic partners, and cybersecurity product innovations.
“We put an extensive and meticulous effort into the selection of the ideal investment partner,” said Dominic Genzano, CEO and Founder of STIGroup, “In Nick Auletta, the President of Bridgemont Group, we not only found a source of funding with a great financial mind, but a true partner in every sense- from culture and values to business development strategy. His solid reputation in the business community and strong network of relationships add significant value to our organization. We’re excited about the momentum that Nick and Bridgemont Group bring to our business growth.”
“Dominic and the team over at STIGroup have built a trusted brand through outstanding employee and client relationships,” said Nick Auletta, President & Founder of Bridgemont Group. “This investment aligns perfectly with our company values and overall strategic vision. We are excited for the future.”
About STIGroup
Founded in 2000, STIGroup is an innovative firm that provides Cybersecurity consulting, Secure IT Engineering, Managed Security Services, Project Management and Human Capital Solutions. STIGroup delivers the People, Process and Technology that enable our clients’ Cybersecurity programs. STIGroup’s methodology combines information security lifecycle best practices with a client-specific engagement model, allowing businesses to utilize technology aggressively, while maintaining the confidentiality, integrity and availability of mission-critical information.
About Bridgemont
Founded in 2020, Bridgemont Group is an investment firm focused on creating long-term value for our companies, shareholders, people, and the communities we serve through our strategic and diverse investment portfolio. Bridgemont aims to build a team of like-minded individuals who share a common set of values and work together to provide enterprise-level expertise to our customers and unique value opportunities to our partners. We continuously strive to build enduring relationships based on trust, mutual respect, and a philosophy of shared success.
