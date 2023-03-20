POYSER Brings Pop-Punk Performance to Bluebird Cafe for Music Industry Showcase
POYSER is gearing up to showcase his latest original music to labels and publishers at the iconic Bluebird Cafe in Nashville on March 22, 2023.
Music is my outlet to tell a story, a way to capture my memories. This song is about the one that got away.”NASHVILLE, TN, USA, March 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On March 22, 2023, music powerhouse OC Hit will bring some of their top artists to showcase in Nashville at the iconic Bluebird cafe for industry executives from Warner, Sony/ATV, Reservoir, and Empire. In this group of rising stars that will perform is 15-year-old Trevor Poyser, best identified by his solo artist name "POYSER." POYSER is a pop-punk/ alternative rock singer-songwriter and son of musician Justin Poyser, former guitarist of the Orange County ska-punk band Home Grown.
To date, POYSER has released two original singles. His debut single, "Friend Zone," was independently released on December 29, 2022, followed by "Something About You" on January 20, 2023. POYSER brings a distinctive edge to the music industry with his solo show performance and frontman identity, which is rare in the pop-punk genre. Influenced by artists such as Machine Gun Kelly, Avril Lavigne, and Blink-182, POYSER's impassioned vocals notably reflect his pop-punk predecessors. To write and create the music he wants, POYSER has chosen to pursue his career as an independent artist rather than a member of a formalized band.
While in Nashville for the private industry showcase that will take place on March 22, 2023, POYSER will perform "Something About You," which was solo written by Trevor Poyser and produced by Robbie Dean and Thomas Barsoe of OC Hit.
"Something About You" is a must-listen-to song that will be relatable to anyone who has experienced heartbreak. It starts with a mid-tempo, euphoric electric guitar rhythm that depicts sentimental nostalgia. POYSER's heartfelt vocal performance and lyrics bring the track to life. The song is reminiscent of the special memories shared in a past relationship and holding on to the hope of another chance.
"Something About You" and "Friend Zone" are now available on all digital platforms. Please visit the social links below to learn more about POYSER and hear his music.
