Door Systems is Giving Back to the Charlotte Community With A Free Overhead Garage Door
Door Systems is happy to announce West Stanly Christian Ministries as the chosen winner of a free commercial garage door.CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, USA, March 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Door Systems, part of ASSA ABLOY (Door Systems), a residential and commercial door installation and repair company and part of global industry leader ASSA ABLOY, announces a winner of their special giveaway to celebrate its hometown.
The Charlotte-based company received several nominations during their hunt for a deserving local nonprofit organization over the summer and is pleased to announce that West Stanly Christian Ministries will be receiving a brand new overhead garage door on Monday, March 20, 2023.
“We wanted to do something special for the people who make Charlotte and surrounding areas such a special hometown for our company,” said Door Systems Marketing Director Amanda McDonald. “Realizing that many nonprofits in the area serve as collection points for food, clothing, bedding, furniture, and more, we thought they might benefit from a new door to keep these items safe and secure, spending that infrastructure money on serving the community.”
West Stanly Christian Ministries, located in Stanfield, NC, is a non-profit with eight different branches to serve their community, from a thrift store and clothing closet to a food pantry and crisis assistance interventions. You can find out more about their services and ways to donate on their website. Door Systems will be at their location on Monday, March 20, 2023, to install their new door that will replace an outdated door to one of their storage facilities.
About Door Systems, part of ASSA ABLOY
Headquartered in Charlotte and part of the ASSA ABLOY global family, Door Systems is proud to offer the best overhead door, loading dock equipment, and access solutions throughout North America. Our extraordinary people and their expertise in each of our local offices are dedicated to providing world-class products, services, and support as our commitment to our customers.
Amanda McDonald
Door Systems
+1 980-406-7935
amanda.mcdonald@doorsystems.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn