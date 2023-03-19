Interstate Closures Announced for Friday, March 17, 2023

For Immediate Release: Friday, March 17, 2023

Contact: Julie Stevenson, Strategic Communication Coordinator, 605-773-2898

PIERRE, S.D. – The combination of recent snow and strong winds is causing snow and ice covered roads along with blizzard-like conditions. Several accidents have been reported on Interstate 90 and Interstate 29 due to near zero visibility.

As of 6 p.m., the following Interstate closures have been put into place for Friday, March 17, 2023:

Interstate 29 (northbound and southbound) closed from the North Dakota state line to Sioux Falls (exit 84)

Interstate 90 (eastbound and westbound) closed from Sioux Falls (exit 395) to Chamberlain (exit 265)

Secondary Highways: No Travel Advisories are also in place on secondary highways throughout South Dakota due to high winds, blowing snow, and low visibilities associated with this winter storm system. Motorists should not use secondary highways to avoid Interstate closures.Significantly reduced visibilities and blizzard-like conditions, along with extreme wind chills and icy roads, will make travel very dangerous through the overnight. For the latest on road and weather conditions, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

