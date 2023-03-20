KUMMUNI, the Berlin-Based Real Estate Startup is Revolutionizing Short-Term Rentals

KUMMUNI offers short-term rental options to international students and young professionals

BERLIN, GERMANY, March 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- KUMMUNI, a Berlin-based real estate startup, has introduced a groundbreaking concept to the market. As the first and only CoLiving company, KUMMUNI offers its tenants the freedom to choose their furniture at no additional cost. The entire process, from applying for an apartment to selecting furniture and requesting facility support, is conducted online. The company has already tested its business model with hundreds of tenants and units throughout Berlin and is now ready to take the next step in the market. The company's unique feature of allowing tenants to choose their furniture style sets them apart from competitors, giving tenants the freedom to make their new home their own.

At KUMMUNI, home is where everyone's story begins. The company's focus on diversity and inclusivity ensures that every tenant feels welcome, regardless of their language, race, or nationality. The company's goal is to provide affordable furnished apartments to young professionals and international students. KUMMUNI offers a range of fully furnished and shared apartments, accommodating hundreds of foreign tenants annually.

Professionals at KUMMUNI understand that finding an apartment can be quite a hustle, which is why the company provides a hassle-free experience. All costs, including energy and internet, are included in the monthly rent. Necessary repairs are also completed by KUMMUNI at no extra cost. KUMMUNI's success in the real estate industry has attracted the attention of venture capitalists. The best thing about the company is that it's not seeking funding from anywhere but VCs are approaching the company to invest in it. KUMMUNI's unique approach to short-term rentals has put them in high demand among VC firms.

KUMMUNI's commitment to utilizing technology to overcome discrimination in housing is just one of the ways the company is transforming the real estate industry. With KUMMUNI, tenants can expect a safe, affordable, and comfortable space to call home. KUMMUNI's CEO and co-founder, Toomaj Freydouny, had this to say about the company's success: "We are thrilled with the positive response we have received from tenants and VC firms. Our unique approach to short-term rentals has set us apart from the competition, and we are excited to continue growing and expanding our business. At KUMMUNI, we believe that everyone deserves a safe and comfortable space to call home, and we are committed to making that a reality."

KUMMUNI's dedication to providing affordable, furnished apartments to young professionals and international students has made them a leader in the short-term rental industry. With the company's digitalized workflow process and tenant-focused approach, KUMMUNI is changing the way people think about renting a home.

