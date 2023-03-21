CodaPet expands compassionate in-home pet euthanasia services to Seattle, WA and surrounding cities
Codapet enables a network of licensed veterinarians to provide peaceful in-home euthanasia to ease the passing of pets at home, surrounded by loved ones.
Having the option of saying goodbye to a loved companion in their familiar, comfortable home environment can reduce the pet’s stress and ease some of the burden associated with such a difficult time.”BOTHELL, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CodaPet announced that it is expanding its reach to Seattle and surrounding cities, including Bothell, WA. The company’s technology platform empowers a network of compassionate and licensed veterinarians that provide peaceful in-home pet euthanasia to cats, dogs and other animals. Dr. Karen Whala, Dr. Gary Hsia and Dr. Bethany Hsia co-founded CodaPet to increase consumer access to in-home euthanasia.
— Dr. Kristin Kemper
“We are delighted to expand CodaPet to Seattle and Bothell. We believe a peaceful passing at home is the final gift that pet parents can give to their beloved pets so they are surrounded by loved ones in the comforts of their own home. I hope that every family in Seattle knows that in-home pet euthanasia is an option" says Dr. Gary Hsia.
Dr. Kristin Kemper, a veterinarian with over 19 years of clinic experience, says, “I am delighted to be partnering with CodaPet so I can help support and create more opportunities for in-home euthanasia in the region where I live. Pets are part of the family in the greater Seattle area, and having the option of saying goodbye to a loved companion in their familiar, comfortable home environment can reduce the pet’s stress and ease some of the burden associated with such a difficult time.” Dr. Kemper services Seattle and surrounding areas including Bothell, Woodinville, Kirkland, Bellevue, Redmond, Mill Creek, Edmonds, Shoreline, Lynnwood.
Benefits of In-home Pet Euthanasia
1. Peaceful Passing: The process of euthanasia is painless, but many pets are anxious when they are driven to a clinic, which can cause them to experience stress or discomfort during the procedure. In-home euthanasia eliminates these factors, allowing pets to pass peacefully without any unnecessary stress or discomfort.
2) Comfort and Familiarity: In-home pet euthanasia allows pets to pass away in a familiar and comfortable environment, surrounded by familiar sights, sounds, and smells, helping them feel more relaxed and at ease.
3. Privacy and Time: In-home pet euthanasia also provides a level of privacy that is not possible in a clinic setting. Many pet owners prefer to grieve for their pets in private, which also affords more time with their beloved pets before and after the procedure, providing closure and allowing them to say goodbye properly.
About CodaPet
CodaPet enables a network of veterinarians that offer peaceful at-home pet euthanasia services in Fresno, Oklahoma City, and Nashville. Our network of compassionate and licensed veterinarians are available to help ease the pain of your beloved pet at home, surrounded by family and familiarity. For more information or to schedule an appointment visit www.codapet.com or call 1-833-CodaPet. If you are a veterinarian interested in learning more, visit https://www.codapet.com/vets
