NBALAB PARTNERS WITH GCOMMERCE PIONEER SCUTI
Incubator gives players access to NBA Reclaimed court pieces and rewards Gamers on Scuti’s Coveted Marketplace
NBALAB is excited to offer gamers a chance to own a piece of history through SCUTI!”NEW YORK, NY, USA, March 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SCUTI, the pioneer in rewarded gCommerce (commerce through gaming) announced today a partnership with NBALAB to offer gamers a first look at limited edition NBA Reclaimed collectibles and earn rewards with every purchase, which they can use to buy digital items in their favorite games.
NBALAB is a disruptive research and development incubator focused on innovative design, imaginative concepts and strategic partnerships, and manages NBA Reclaimed, an officially licensed program that repurposes game-used courts. NBA Reclaimed offers unique collectibles such as figurines and pieces of historic courts that will be available to players through the SCUTI store.
“NBALAB is constantly looking for new industries to immerse ourselves into and innovative platforms to offer our unique products to fans, and we found both with SCUTI," said Billi Kid, Chief Creative Officer at NBALAB. “We’re excited to offer gamers a chance to own a piece of history!”
SCUTI provides brands access to the desired gaming audience – 3.2 billion gamers globally, 227 million gamers in the U.S. alone, with a projected spending power of $6.5 Trillion in 2024. Players are rewarded SCUTI$ with every purchase and can use SCUTI$ rewards to make in-game purchases (paid for by brands.)
“As a gamers’ marketplace, SCUTI is always looking for innovative brands that will drive conversations in gaming and offer players access to unique products,” said Nicholas Longano, CEO of SCUTI. “NBALAB’s collectibles are an obvious choice, providing players with early access to pieces of history, which they can purchase directly from their game, through Scuti, and in turn, use their rewards to fuel their gameplay.”
SCUTI’s rewarded gCommerce platform combined with its in-play advertising partners never interrupt game play, providing players direct access to curated and limited-edition products, like NBALAB, rewarding every purchase to enhance their in-game experience.
About NBALAB
The NBALAB is a disruptive research and development incubator focused on innovative design, imaginative concepts and strategic partnerships. Founded in 2015 to facilitate product expansion for the NBA's Global Licensing Group, the NBALAB experiments with a variety of consumer goods as well as new product categories in collaboration with hand-picked companies and individuals who are making noise in their respective fields.
About SCUTI
SCUTI is the marketplace for gamers, and a pioneer in rewarded gCommerce, accessed through video games and metaverses connected to the SCUTI Network. SCUTI provides players direct access to curated products, promotional offers, and exciting rewards, which can be redeemed for in-game virtual items, exchanged for native currency, or to purchase physical goods in the SCUTI catalog. SCUTI was built by video game industry veterans, with backgrounds from Blizzard Entertainment, Epic Games, Zynga, Electronic Arts, Eidos and Xbox Game Studios. SCUTI is a portfolio company of Fasanara Capital group investment house. Fasanara Capital is an independent, owner-managed, alternative asset management company authorized and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. The fund manages approximately $4.0 billion in assets. www.scuti.store.
