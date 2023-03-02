GUMMISHOT IS THE LATEST BRAND TO JOIN SCUTI TO REACH GAMER AUDIENCES
Scuti’s gCommerce and Advertising platform is Key to Distribution and Brand Awareness Strategy for Gummishot’s Innovative Energy Gummies
Gummishot Energy Gummies are a perfect product for the video game market and Scuti is the best partner to help us get in front of so many active, always-on consumers who want to fuel their gameplay”NEW YORK, NY, USA, March 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Scuti, the pioneer in rewarded gCommerce (commerce through gaming) announced today it has added Gummishot, the world’s first high-dose energy shot in a gummy, to its video game commerce marketplace. The entire Gummishot product line is now available to millions of players seeking a healthier alternative through Gummishot’s energy boosts. Looking to disrupt the energy drink market with convenient gummies, Gummishot turned to Scuti to help drive awareness to gaming audiences.
“We believe our Gummishot Energy Gummies are a perfect product for the video game market and Scuti is the best partner to help us get in front of so many active, always-on consumers who want to fuel their gameplay,” said Morgan Mulvihill, General Manger of Gummishot. “We wanted a partner with deep videogame and brand expertise to help us reach millions of gamers and drive brand awareness so Scuti was an obvious choice.”
Founded by the trailblazers of in-game advertising over two decades ago, Scuti is powering the next-generation of commerce through gaming and immersive experiences. Scuti creates a harmonious relationship between brands, gamers and gamemakers. Scuti’s rewarded gCommerce, combined with its in-play advertising partners, provide brands with the most efficient and organic platform to reach, engage and convert players, offering the attributable ROI and performance desired by every brand. Scuti provides brands access to the coveted gaming audience – 3.2 billion gamers globally, 227 million gamers in the U.S. alone, with a projected spending power of $6.5 Trillion in 2024. Players are rewarded Scuti$ with every purchase and can use those Scuti$ rewards to make in-game purchases (paid for by brands). And for gamemakers, Scuti is unobtrusive to game play and provides every game maker newfound revenue streams and the ability to retain better, monetize optimally, while acquiring new users through the Scuti platform.
"Energy drinks and supplements have long been a part of the Gamer Lifestyle", said Marc Fonzetti, CRO & CMO of Scuti. "As a curated Marketplace facilitating the discovery of new products and end-to-end branding, through to conversion, Scuti is thrilled to partner with GummiShot and their innovative gummy delivery system, bringing a great, healthy energy alternative to our customers".
About Gummishot:
Launched in 2021 as the world's first high-dose energy shot in a gummy, GummiShot entered the market to change the way consumers get their daily energy. Starting with a delicious and enjoyable new format for caffeine - gummies! GummiShot delivers powerful, long-lasting*, and personalized plant-based energy*. Each pouch of GummiShot contains three fast-acting plant-based energy* gummies with 75mg of caffeine each (225 mg total), allowing consumers to decide if they need a boost equal to a cup of coffee, an energy shot, or something in between. Packed with natural caffeine sourced from green coffee beans, craveable flavors made from real fruit, and rich in antioxidants from Vitamin D, GummiShot is energy that helps make the rest of your day better, no matter the occasion. Learn more at www.gummishot.com.
About Scuti
Scuti is the marketplace for gamers, and a pioneer in rewarded gCommerce, accessed through video games and metaverses connected to the Scuti Network. Scuti provides players direct access to curated products, promotional offers, and exciting rewards, which can be redeemed for in-game virtual items, exchanged for native currency, or to purchase physical goods in the Scuti catalog. Scuti was built by video game industry veterans, with backgrounds from Blizzard Entertainment, Epic Games, Zynga, Electronic Arts, Eidos and Xbox Game Studios. Scuti is a portfolio company of Fasanara Capital group investment house. Fasanara Capital is an independent, owner-managed, alternative asset management company authorized and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. The fund manages approximately $4.0 billion in assets. www.scuti.store.
