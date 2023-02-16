ADVERTY AND SCUTI PUT THE ROI IN IN-GAME ADVERTISING
Adverty partners with rewarded gCommerce pioneer, Scuti, to bring attributable ROI to in-game advertising
The combination of intrinsic in-play ads with rewarded gCommerce is a game changer for the games industry.”NEW YORK, NY, USA, February 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Adverty, the leading in-game advertising provider and multi-patent-holding creator of the programmatic In-Play ad format, announced its partnership with Scuti, the gaming industry's pioneer in rewarded gCommerce (commerce through gaming). The partnership will allow players to purchase the brands they see during gameplay, directly from their game lobby, and earn rewards with each purchase. Rewards they can use to spend on in-game items and facilitate a better brand-fueled game experience.
— Jonas Söderqvist, CEO of Adverty
For the first time ever, native in-game advertising will offer brands a performance-based, full-funnel solution from eyeball to checkout, providing brands with the attributable ROI they have long been seeking.
Built by gaming industry veterans, Scuti, provides game developers with an efficient platform to optimize revenues, conversions, and retention through a proprietary gCommerce marketplace and interoperable rewards program launched from their game lobby. To date the company has signed agreements with over 30 game publishers and strategic partners, projecting over 100 million monthly active users through the games linked to its network by year-end 2023. Interesting to note, the founders of Scuti were also the pioneers of in-game advertising, almost 20 years ago, with Massive Inc, which was later acquired by Microsoft.
Adverty delivers spectacular In-Play™ ads to connect brands with uniquely engaged audiences at scale, while enabling new revenue streams for game developers. In the last 12 months Adverty has heavily expanded its global reach and today enjoys more than 270 mobile game apps in its network. Scuti will also represent Adverty’s in-game ad inventory in the U.S. market, working directly with brand partners and leading agencies to create a full-funnel effect campaign through games.
“The combination of intrinsic in-play ads with rewarded gCommerce is a game changer for the games industry," said Jonas Söderqvist, CEO of Adverty. “Scuti's unique platform provides brands the opportunity to sell direct from the games Adverty is running intrinsic in-play ads in. This allows us to provide game makers optimal returns while giving players a better experience”.
Together, Scuti and Adverty plan to facilitate a harmonious relationship between players, brands and game-makers. Scuti provides the platform for players to purchase the very brands they experience in their games through native Adverty billboards, providing brands with the attributable ROI which has been missing from in-game advertising, until now. For game makers, the combined partnership provides a safe and reliable revenue stream which rewards players, and in turn facilitates greater in-game spending through Scuti$ proprietary rewards system.
“This partnership with Adverty will open the flood-gates to greater brand investments in games." said Nicholas Longano, CEO and Founder of Scuti, “It offers brands performance and attributable ROI that has not been available to them in the past, encouraging greater spending against intrinsic In-Play ads, while allowing every game maker the ability to protect and optimize their ad revenues, generating incremental revenues through Scuti’s exclusive rewarded gCommerce platform. Ultimately, it’s the players who win, with realism added to their games, curated product offerings, and rewards which are used to fuel their game experience.”
ABOUT SCUTI
Scuti is the marketplace for gamers, and a pioneer in rewarded gCommerce, accessed through video games and metaverses connected to the Scuti Network. Scuti provides players direct access to curated products, promotional offers, and exciting rewards, which can be redeemed for in-game virtual items, exchanged for native currency, or to purchase physical goods in the Scuti catalog. Scuti was built by video game industry veterans, with backgrounds from Blizzard Entertainment, Epic Games, Zynga, Electronic Arts and Xbox Game Studios.
Scuti is a portfolio company of Fasanara Capital group investment house. Fasanara Capital is an independent, owner-managed, alternative asset management company authorized and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. The fund manages approximately $4.0 billion in assets.
ABOUT ADVERTY
Adverty, the leading in-game ad platform, delivers spectacular In-Play™ ads to connect brands and people through its revolutionary and multi-patented technology built for VR/AR and mobile games. The platform offers programmatic video and display ad inventory at scale and allows content creators to monetize the complete experience with unobtrusive, easy-to-integrate, immersive ads.
Founded in 2016, Adverty has offices in Stockholm, London, Istanbul and Lviv and enables new gaming revenue streams for developers and empowers advertisers to reach uniquely engaged audiences. More information at www.adverty.com.
Amy Janzen
BrandStyle Communications
+1 917-209-6819
amy@brandstyle.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram