Lucinetic Revolutionizes Cover Letter Writing with AI-Powered Tool on Letters Platform
Lucinetic's Letters platform unveils AI tool enabling job seekers to create swift, personalized, attention-grabbing cover letters in the competitive job market.
We're transforming the cover letter writing process enabling candidates to efficiently express their passion, skills, and personality in a way that truly resonates with hiring managers.”PASADENA, CALIFORNIA, USA, March 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Lucinetic, the innovative company that transforms communication and streamlines workflows through data-driven applied language modeling powered by generative AI, today announced the launch of a groundbreaking new tool on its Letters platform. The new tool revolutionizes the cover letter writing process, enabling job seekers to craft personalized, attention-grabbing cover letters with ease.
This announcement comes amid historic levels of layoffs this year, underscoring the need for a more efficient, personal touch in job applications. Research shows that 53% of employers still prefer to receive a cover letter alongside a resume, while only 47% of applicants include one, emphasizing their continued importance and efficacy in the job application process (source: CareerBuilder). Traditional cover letter writing is time-consuming and daunting for many applicants, while not attaching a cover letter can make applications appear impersonal and unappealing to potential employers.
The new cover letter tool on the Letters platform addresses these challenges head-on, offering job seekers the perfect balance between speed and personalization, all while maintaining a professional tone. Users can now create and organize specific, tailored cover letters in just minutes, allowing them to focus on showcasing their unique skills and talents to potential employers.
Olga Batygin, CEO and co-founder of Lucinetic, shared her enthusiasm for the new tool: "At Lucinetic, we believe in empowering job seekers — ranging from students to seasoned professionals — to put their best foot forward in today's competitive job market. With our new cover letter tool on the Letters platform, we're transforming the cover letter writing process into a delightful experience, enabling candidates to efficiently express their passion, skills, and personality in a way that truly resonates with hiring managers while retaining specificity and authenticity."
The AI-powered cover letter tool on the Letters platform is set to become a must-have for job seekers, providing them with the edge they need in an increasingly competitive job market. It's time to make cover letters fun, personal, and efficient with Lucinetic's Letters platform.
About Lucinetic:
Lucinetic is a trailblazing company focused on transforming communication and simplifying workflows in document-intensive, industries such as education, human resources, real estate, and beyond. Leveraging data-driven applied language modeling and cutting-edge generative AI technology, Lucinetic consistently provides value to both individuals and organizations, driving efficiency and growth. Discover more about Lucinetic at www.lucinetic.com.
About Letters:
The Letters platform, brought to you by Lucinetic, excels in the creation and organization of career and education-related correspondence. Users benefit from a smooth and efficient experience in crafting and managing letters of recommendation and cover letters. To welcome new users, Letters offers 3 complimentary letters, followed by a competitively priced plan at just $9 for every 10 letters per month. Elevate your professional and educational communications with the Letters platform by Lucinetic.
