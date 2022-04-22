Lucinetic Goes Green with Evertreen for Earth Day 2022
To commemorate Earth Day, Lucinetic is partnering with Evertreen, to assist our business in having a positive impact on the environment and people.
We saw a natural alignment with Evertreen’s values of supporting access to opportunities while bettering our collective journey on our planet.”PASADENA, CALIFORNIA, USA, April 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Earth Day 2022 is focusing on the theme "Invest in our Planet," with the goal of encouraging individuals, businesses, and world leaders to invest in and adopt more environment-conscious technologies and practices. To commemorate Earth Day, Lucinetic identified the ideal partner, Evertreen, to assist our business in having a positive impact on the environment and people.
For anyone who signs up on Lucinetic.com TODAY, we will double our commitment and plant two trees per person. We have committed to starting a Lucinetic forest and have already begun planting 100 trees.
Lucinetic will plant and monitor the growth of the trees via satellite. The plantation includes Dry Deciduous trees, Agroforestry trees, Forestry trees, Terrestrial trees, Afromontane trees, Mangroves, and Pines. The funds will be equally split among the following countries hosting projects financed by Evertreen: Madagascar, Nepal, Kenya, Mozambique, Haiti, Indonesia, and Honduras.
Local farmers grow Evertreen trees directly to contribute to the fight against global warming and desertification, develop new ecosystems, and to mitigate industrial effect and pollution. Continuous satellite tracking offers information on growth status, photosynthetic activity, the presence of dry and infertile soil, and more. The company's mission is to protect and restore forests on a large scale, thereby generating income for those living in extreme poverty.
"We saw a natural alignment with Evertreen’s values of supporting access to opportunities while bettering our collective journey on our planet. Lucinetic is proud to make positive impacts every day through our digital letter of recommendation workflow solution, and our partnership with Evertreen allows us and our users to amplify this impact by helping to also repair our environment with every digital letter," shares Lucinetic Co-Founder and CEO, Olga Batygin.
The estimated total CO2 offsetting power is expected to be, on average, 15,000 KGs. The project aims at protecting and restoring forests on a massive scale by involving local farmers and creating livelihoods for people living in extreme poverty by offering them the dignity of employment and the possibility to become transformational agents of global forest restoration.
Friday, April 22, 2022, marks the 52nd anniversary of the first Earth Day. This year also marks the 150th anniversary of National Arbor Day celebrated on Friday, April 29, 2022.
About Lucinetic
Lucinetic started in 2021 to solve a prominent personal pain point: the recommendation and reference process. The three co-founders: Olga Batygin, Greg Laughlin, and Konstantin Batygin brought together their extensive experience in research, predictive analytics, chaos theory, academic administration, and entrepreneurship and developed a novel algorithm to be the first to market in creating accurate and specific AI-enabled long-form text.
Our Goal
Letters by Lucinetic will ensure that requesting, creating, and reading an equitably written and authenticated recommendation will become 90% faster and as easy as clicking a button. Natural Language Processing is transforming the way the world communicates, and the future Lucinetic envisions is becoming the go-to tool for a variety of modular long-form documents across various industries.
About Evertreen
Evertreen.com is the only platform worldwide enabling users to plant real trees online and track them via satellite. If you are a business, plant your own corporate forest on Evertreen.com and request access to satellite tracking, which provides you with constant updates on growth status, possible diseases, photosynthetic activity, and presence of dry and infertile soil and much more! Evertreen trees are planted directly by local farmers and bring environmental, social and economic benefits. Each tree is certified, can be physically visited or even virtually donated to a third party.
