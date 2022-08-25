First-Gen Founders Join Forces to Enrich Access to Education and Careers
This partnership will create pathways to opportunities and pave the way for success in education and tech.
Our alliance will enrich education, industry and economy with the outcomes from our AI and machine learning algorithms while also bringing more talent into the American workforce.”PASADENA, CALIFORNIA, USA, August 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Olga Batygin, co-founder and chief executive officer of Lucinetic Inc., and Gladymir Philippe, co-founder and chief technology officer of Kado Inc., are embarking on a partnership in creating pathways to opportunities and paving the way for success in education and tech.
— Olga Batygin, Lucinetic co-founder and CEO
Philippe and Olga met at the inaugural 2021 Silicon Valley Bank x Floodgate accelerator program for underrepresented entrepreneurs. As first-gen founders, Olga and Glad connected immediately over the challenges that come with access to educational and entrepreneurship opportunities for immigrant and minority applicants. Through the accelerator program and as they built their respective companies for the following year, Phillipe and Batygin discovered that a partnership between their companies would be a tremendous way to align their mutual goals. While Lucinetic’s offering enables the exchange of trust through elevated written communication, Kado’s mission is to connect skilled students, initially focusing on immigrant students, to paid work. Together, they are emboldened to create influence. Kado and Lucinetic will align their technologies to steward the next generation while also infusing today’s economy with previously overlooked talent pools.
To reduce graduate underemployment, Phillipe conceived of a marketplace that would integrate the real-world experience into the classroom. Kado seeks to bridge the gap between the knowledge students acquire and the skills they can leverage to be attractive candidates as they learn - not way later. They believe experiential learning can unleash the potential of billions of individuals and can be represented in their skills graph. The future of work and learning will accelerate transforming each other and generate enablement opportunities that seem foreign today. That’s the future these two teams build towards.
“The value alignment between Kado and Lucinetic is off the charts. We are enhancing access to education and opportunities for all, which includes first-gen and underrepresented students. Our alliance will enrich education, industry and economy with the outcomes from our AI and machine learning algorithms while also bringing more talent into the American workforce. The fact that we could have our unique tech working together to underpin the same goals is exhilarating,” says Olga Batygin, Lucinetic co-founder and CEO.
Language and collaboration are at the core of the human experience. Lucinetic’s Caltech and Yale cofounders developed their patent-pending AI algorithm to underpin their education workflow tool. In addition to providing a straightforward and organized experience that helps meet deadlines and reduce stress, Lucinetic supports the request and creation of elevated letters of recommendation using ethically trained AI. The platform intelligently and iteratively allows applicants and writers to collaborate on this exchange of trust to support roughly 200M academic and 6B industry letters sent annually in the US. It gives applicants more agency and transparency, reduces stress, and allows the writer to be their most creative self 80-90% faster. This collaborative letter of recommendation process provides an opportunity to co-create more successful letters while freeing up time for teaching, learning, mentoring, and research. With early users from MIT, Stanford, Yale, Georgia Tech, University of Michigan, Cornell, high school, preschool, and more, Lucinetic is able to provide free licenses to applicants, empowering better outcomes for all involved. For early access, visit lucinetic.com.
A partnership between Kado and Lucinetic will bridge the gap between education and work opportunities through the collaboration between the two platforms.
“From 2020 to 2025, there will be 124 million tech jobs,” says Gladymir Philippe, Kado founder and CEO. “How can we get students to get ready, to learn those jobs? Can they afford to wait for four years?”
Philippe has been busy building alliances and supporting internship programs while the company fills its waiting list and prepares to launch its app and the critical job-matching web platform this Fall and in early 2023, respectively. Kado intends to improve the trajectory for young adults who might not otherwise have access to higher-paying tech professions by promoting experiential learning as early as their first year in college.
Kado’s innovative approach goes beyond their operations and into their financing. They recently launched an equity crowdfunding campaign on WeFunder, effectively giving students, recruiters and everyone helped by Kado’s technology an early investment opportunity in the platform they use. Lucinetic is proud to be a part of Kado’s journey and encourages students, parents, hiring managers and companies to take advantage of this rare opportunity to be early investors in a company and team that already supports them. It takes just a few minutes to be a part of Kado’s journey https://wefunder.com/kado/
About Lucinetic
Lucinetic started in 2021 to solve a prominent personal pain point: the recommendation and reference process. The three co-founders: Olga Batygin, Greg Laughlin, and Konstantin Batygin, brought together their extensive experience in mathematics, predictive analytics, chaos theory, academic administration, research, teaching, and entrepreneurship and developed a novel algorithm to be the first to market in creating >95% accurate and specific AI-enabled long-form text.
About Kado
Kado started in 2021 to build a clear connection between college students and paid work. Two of the cofounders, Gladymir Phillipe and Siya Mali, brought their personal journeys as skilled immigrants and professional experiences in high-growth startups and big financial service orgs alike to digitize all skills and bring candidates and companies together faster, cheaper and with better compatibility than the current status quo.
