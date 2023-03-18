Submit Release
49th meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of Organization of Islamic Cooperation completed its work

18/03/2023

152

As is known, on March 16-17, 2023, a delegation led by the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan V.Hajiev participated in the 49th meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Nouakchott, Mauritania.

The final day of the meeting, held under the motto "Moderation: The Key to Security and Stability", continued with speeches by the heads of delegations from the OIC member countries.

In turn, the head of the Turkmen delegation in his speech noted that in the foreign policy of Turkmenistan, implemented on the basis of the positive neutrality of the country and the principles of peace and equality, one of the important directions is to continue the course towards further development of cooperation within the framework of the OIC, as well as strengthening effective relations with all Member States of this Organization.

In addition, V.Hajiev in his statement highly appreciated the important role of the policy of neutrality and negotiations in ensuring peace, as well as the positive results of this policy.

Along with this, in the context of the call upon the parties within the OIC to expand solidarity and strengthen humanitarian cooperation, the participants of the event were informed about the humanitarian assistance provided by Turkmenistan in recent days to the fraternal member states of the OIC.

