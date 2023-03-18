CCHR Florida is Hosting a Mental Health Seminar on the Rights of Veterans
Many veterans face an uncertain return to civilian life which can include drug abuse, pain or loneliness after discharge from the military. It is estimated that one in ten veterans suffers from some sort of substance abuse which is higher than in ordinary civilian life.
Join the Citizens Commission on Human Rights (CCHR) for a seminar on what our veterans face today and the sometimes dangerous solutions offered up as help.
Since the war on terror began in 2001, 7,057 military have died in the line of duty – compare that to over 30,000 soldiers and veterans combined that have committed suicide between 2005 and 2018.
What could account for this tremendous discrepancy? How could it be that more than four times more vets and soldiers have killed themselves, than soldiers that were killed in action? Is there a hidden influence that could have contributed to this terrible reality?
“Psychiatric treatment is a hidden influence,” says Stein. “For years psychiatrists have been infiltrating the military with their various diagnoses and psychotropic drugs.”
Although a direct correlation cannot be made to account for all the suicides, it can be said that the standard treatment of psychiatric drugs has not helped reduce the plight of veterans and soldiers who are suffering.
“There are solutions,” says Stein, “that don’t involve unproven and dangerous drug treatments. But these alternative treatments don’t generally have an abundance of advertising dollars backing them like the pharmaceutical industry. The psychotropic drug industry is one of the most lucrative in the world. For example, the global antipsychotic drugs market is projected to grow from $15.50 billion in 2022 to $24.74 billion by 2029. Advertising dollars for psychotropic drugs tend to drown out the voices of non-drug alternative treatments.”
Please join CCHR on March 19th from 2:00pm to 3:00pm for an enlightening hour of discussion and information on mental health human rights. In person at -- 109 N. Fort Harrison Ave., Clearwater, call for the Zoom link online at (800) 782-2878.
About CCHR: Initially established by the Church of Scientology and renowned psychiatrist Dr. Thomas Szasz in 1969, CCHR’s mission is to eradicate abuses committed under the guise of mental health. The Florida chapter of CCHR is an award-winning nonprofit in the area of mental health human rights and government relations. L. Ron Hubbard, founder of Scientology, first brought psychiatric imprisonment to wide public notice: “Thousands and thousands are seized without process of law, every week, over the ‘free world’ tortured, castrated, killed. All in the name of ‘mental health,’” he wrote in March 1969.
