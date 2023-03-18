Binary Torrent LLC announced a new Global Ambassador and a new African Ambassador
Binary Torrent LLC, a US-based direct-selling company that markets services like social media and online services, announced their new company ambassadors.LEWES, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jim Harstad started in the MLM industry in 1980 and built to the top of the largest company in the world. For the last ten years, he has been a consultant for various MLM businesses, developing millions of people in his team globally.
"I am so proud to become part of Binary Torrent and their partnering companies like Lapland Minerals and Made4Share Publishing. Jim continues that life is too short to be little and life is to be lived to the fullest! Whether on the playing field, in business, or with one's family, one should give one all. Live life with no regrets. Having lived my life this way, I desire to help others do the same, coaching them to live successful life in all areas. I am ready to take Binary Torrent to the multinational crowd".
Jim brings so much experience and a worldwide reach to the business with his over 40 years in the industry. Jim is the companies Global Ambassador giving support to thousands of independent members around the world.
Binary Torrent also announced their African Ambassador, Mr. Richmond Martins. He started working with crypto in 2015 and has more than 20 years in network marketing working in Amway, Lyoness, and Herbalife.
"This is it, says Richmond! I have been looking for this type of opportunity to come around, and I was so glad when I got the call last year about Binary Torrent. Alex Bertlin, the European Ambassador, and his partner Miss Miriam Mattis called me. After a few months of looking at what is about to happen, I decided to get involved 100%, with my head and heart, Richmond continues."
Binary Torrent will be able to utilize its global reach by introducing a new way of monetizing social media. Their product is a cultural software platform combining friends, cultures, content, courses, commerce, and community to help people scale their impact, give them a free voice, and the unique opportunity to monetize what they are. They are also in the last stages of introducing online services with debit cards, crypto wallets, and loyalty programs. Services will start to roll out during the 2nd quarter of 2023.
"We are happy to be able to attract so many great industry leaders. The fact that we have the means to create spread and usability with our products and services through our members and our new ambassadors is magnetic, says Binary Torrents Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Bo Jensen."
"Binary Torrent uses direct selling to offer essential benefits to people who want an opportunity to earn income and build a business of their own, to consumers as an alternative to bringing revenue to the big social media companies. Bo Jensen continues that we provide a system where we can leverage the everyday activity of what everyone is already doing."
Binary Torrent LLC's head office is based in the USA, with management, representative, and support offices in Sweden.
