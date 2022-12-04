Binary Torrent LLC announces its first European Marketing Director
Binary Torrent LLC is a US-based direct-selling company that markets live-streaming education and marketing publishing rights.
He Who is Not Courageous Enough to Take Risks Will Accomplish Nothing in Life”LEWES, DE, USA, December 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Binary Torrent LLC announces the appointment of our first European Marketing Director, Mr. Alex Bertlin. He resides in Cyprus and is a Swedish professional networker with tremendous experience in networking, crypto, and trading activities for the past ten years.
— Muhammad Ali
"We are very excited about this new appointment and proud to welcome Alex to our team," says Mr. Bo Jensen, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Binary Torrent. Bo continues, "Alex has been a dedicated resource to our global expansion in finding new leaders globally and expanding the business. With his experience and professional approach, we are confident that we will exceed one million members in the next six months."
Binary Torrent LLC, a US-based network marketing company, has a marketing agreement with Lapland Minerals Inc to offer global attention and create usability for its token LMGT made on Binance Smart Chain earlier this year. Lapland Minerals Inc plans to introduce its LMGT to the public at the end of 2023 and has based the value of the token of underlying assets on collateral agreements with regulated mining operators. One public LMGT equals the value in weight of 0.1 grams of gold, following the gold price index. In addition, it creates a more stable and secure way to store value than today's uncertain fiat currency volatility and the effect of government-infused inflation.
Bo continues, "Our marketing approach is unique and makes the usability of the token a worldwide phenomenon while simultaneously creating a haven for holders of LMGT. Today we have an internal token without financial value outside the community. Still, when the listing of the public LMGT happens, all our members can swap their internal token to the external, public token." The swap process will exchange the internal token for the external public LMGT upon listing.
Binary Torrent LLC operates in Delaware, US, with sales organizations in over 50 countries in less than six months. To learn more about the company and its services, visit our website: https://binarytorrent.com.
Bo Jensen
Binary Torrent LLC
+1 302-525-8120
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Binary Torrent LLC | Direct Selling Company