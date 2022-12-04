Binary Torrent LLC announces its first European Marketing Director

About

When has ever direct sales and publishing come together? This is now a reality with the agreement between Binary Torrent LLC and the US-based company Made4Share Publishing. Often we hear about new upcoming direct selling companies launching their consumer products. We now see a truly different approach to this debated industry for the first time. Binary Torrent LLC has just announced its final agreement with the online e-book publishing company Made4Share Publishing LLC. Their service offers Binary Torrent customers a publishing platform to write books, stories, or content for a world audience, and Made4Share will use its marketing power to get the authors maximum exposure.

