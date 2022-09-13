Binary Torrent LLC announces the first audit report of assets backing up their cooperation partners' public token.
Binary Torrent LLC, a US-based direct selling company marketing live streaming education and publishing rights, is launching its live streaming service.
The desire of gold is not for gold. It is for the means of freedom and benefit”LEWES, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Live streaming education is the latest addition to the products offered by Made4Share Publishing, where the members of Binary Torrent will be able to utilize the professional service of being educated in areas they otherwise know little or nothing about.
Last month, Lapland Minerals Inc., a cooperation partner of Binary Torrent LLC, released its first public audit report confirming the immense amount of Gold in the ground.
This initial audit report is issued by VNIPIIstromsyrye (ВНИПИИстромсырье), an accredited SRO company. Their main certification areas are environmental impact assessment, certification, design, research and laboratory tests in natural-facing stone, methods for assessing the quality of deposits and stone facing, and petrographic studies.
Based on the 30-year studies made by the Geological Survey of Finland, it establishes their assessment of a potential minimum of 120 tons of Gold in the 80 hectares held by the claim holder. Lapland Minerals Inc has made a collateral agreement with the claim holder to secure the value backing up their LMGT token issued on Binance Smart Chain. In Binary Torrent, members are given free internal tokens air-dropped with the purchase of their product packages, and upon the public listing, they can exchange these for the public Lapland Minerals Gold Token.
Our approach is exceptional and new.
"The premise of our groundbreaking new network marketing strategy has managed us to gain considerable momentum in our goal to reach 100 million users worldwide, says the Vice President of Sales and Marketing of Binary Torrent, Mr. Bo Jensen. With this initial audit report, Bo continues, we can assure our global success".
The team members behind Binary Torrent LLC carry many years of experience in network marketing, traditional and digital finance, mining, and blockchain-based systems.
You can learn more about Binary Torrent by visiting https://binarytorrent.com.
