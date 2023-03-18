CARS24 Launches Ramadan Bumper Offer on Test Drives in Dubai with iPhone 14* Giveaway Every Day

Abhinav Gupta, CEO, Gulf Region for CARS24

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, March 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CARS24, one of the fastest growing e-commerce platforms for pre-owned cars in the UAE, has launched its Ramadan Bumper Offer that will give its customers test-driving in Dubai the chance to win a new 128GB iPhone 14 every single day. The offer commenced on March 16 and will run until April 10, 2023, giving shoppers the opportunity to test drive their vehicle of choice and enter the daily raffle draw.

Widely known for providing ease and convenience, customers can opt to use the CARS24 app or website to book their test drive at a preferred location in Dubai for a nominal refundable fee or visit the CARS24 Test Drive Hub in Jebel Ali. Customers from other Emirates will need to conduct the test drive in Dubai at CARS24 Test Drive Hub in Jebel Ali to be eligible for the raffle draw.

Abhinav Gupta, CEO, Gulf Region for CARS24 commented, “The Holy Month of Ramadan is revered for the spirit of giving and celebration and over the years, we have seen a major boost in sales during this auspicious time. The operations at CARS24 have immensely grown over the years with the loyal support of our customers and this year, we wanted this offer to reflect our gratitude towards this community for the recognition we have received by offering the chance to test our wide collection featuring SUVs, sedans and high-end luxury cars to help our customers make a well-informed decision.”

Opened in 2022, the CARS24 Test Drive Hub is a one-stop shop for all things related to purchasing a used car, including affordable finance and insurance options. Over 1500 cars to choose from for test drive and each car undergoes a rigorous 140+ point inspection and RTA test before they are listed online, with a 7-day return policy and warranty up to 3 months included in the purchase.

*For details related to Terms & Conditions, visit CARS24 App or website.