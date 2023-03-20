Kanban Tool launches its AI Assistant to make project management smarter and more efficient

Kanban Tool's AI Assistant provides personalized suggestions for project workflows, checklists, and tasks, improving efficiency and productivity.

KATOWICE, POLAND, March 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kanban Tool Launches Groundbreaking AI Assistant Feature for Visual Project Management on Kanban Boards.

Kanban Tool, a leading provider of online project management software, is proud to announce the launch of its groundbreaking AI Assistant. This innovative feature integrates cutting-edge artificial intelligence technology to help users work more efficiently, stay ahead of the curve, and achieve their project goals.

Kanban Tool's AI Assistant for Kanban Boards introduces a game-changing approach by generating tailored suggestions for workflows, card types, checklists, and tasks. By using machine learning algorithms, the AI Assistant can analyze user needs and suggest optimal workflows and checklists for each project, allowing users to work smarter, not harder.

"Artificial Intelligence is a game changer and has the power to revolutionize the way we work," said a Kanban Tool spokesperson. "With Kanban Tool's AI Assistant, we empower users to work smarter and stay focused on their goals. Our team is proud to be at the forefront of this technology, and we look forward to continuing to innovate and deliver powerful solutions for our clients."

Kanban Tool is the first visual project management service that offers Kanban Boards with smart AI Assistant suggestions based on user-provided descriptions. This groundbreaking feature sets Kanban Tool apart from its competitors and reaffirms the company's commitment to providing innovative and efficient project management solutions.

"With this integration, we are yet again pioneering the online project management space," said the Kanban Tool spokesperson. "By leveraging the power of artificial intelligence, the AI Assistant provides users with recommendations that help them achieve better results and stay focused on their goals. With its user-friendly interface and powerful functionality, the AI Assistant is a must-have for any team looking to take project management to the next level."

Developed by Shore Labs, Kanban Tool started in 2009 as one of the first online visual management services and quickly gained a global presence in 100+ countries. Their goal is to continue to lead the way in offering easy-to-use, innovative, efficient, and affordable project management platforms for business teamwork.

The AI Assistant power-up for Kanban Tool is now available to all users. To learn more and get started, visit: https://kanbantool.com



About Shore Labs:

Shore Labs is a fast-growing web development company that specializes in providing innovative web applications. Since its founding in 2009, Shore Labs has established a global presence through the success of its flagship product, Kanban Tool. Kanban Tool has received several awards and recognitions, including SOURCEFORGE's "Top Performer" in Spring 2022 and was listed on Software Advice "Front Runners," Capterra SHORTLIST 2022, and GetApp Category Leaders 2022. The experienced developers are dedicated to providing custom solutions that help businesses streamline their processes and improve productivity.