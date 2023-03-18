Ukraine Focus Delivers First Shipment of Ambulances to Frontlines of War in Ukraine

With ambulance delivery, Ukraine Focus shows steadfast commitment to ensure that help is delivered directly to those Ukrainians who need it most

WASHINGTON, DC, USA, March 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The American humanitarian relief organization Ukraine Focus delivered its first shipment of ambulances to Ukraine's Territorial Defense Forces (TDF), with American volunteers driving the ambulances from Slovakia into Ukraine today.

The three ambulances were donated by the Andrew Sabin Family Foundation, the Western Henrico (Va.) Rotary Club, and HUMAN Security, a global cybersecurity company. The delivery also included 2,000 winter coats donated by John JD Liu and Frank FY Liu, Chinese-American businessmen.

The mission was led by former U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) official and experienced humanitarian relief professional Brock D. Bierman, who on March 8 was appointed President and CEO of Ukraine Focus, a non-profit dedicated to priding targeted humanitarian and medical aid to Ukraine tailored to the specific needs of Ukrainian communities.

"With this delivery, Ukraine Focus continues to show its steadfast commitment to applying a rigorous, needs-based, transparent approach to ensure that help is delivered directly to those Ukrainians who need it most," Mr. Bierman said. "This is the most passionate and dedicated group of professionals I know helping Ukraine survive, heal, prosper and recover from the ravages of Russia's war of aggression," Mr. Bierman said.

The latest mission to deliver humanitarian assistance to Ukraine is Mr. Bierman's tenth mission in a year. In May, 2022 Mr. Bierman founded the Volunteer Ambulance Corps and has led its growth with partnerships of donors such as Rotary International, the Sabin Family Foundation, Ukrainian Action, the City of Bucha and the Kyiv Regional Council.

"Ambulances continue to be a focus of Russian aggression," Mr. Bierman said. "The Volunteer Ambulance Corps program is modeled after the American Field Service created in WWI and provides first-hand support to the medical professionals and field staff who are in dire need of assistance."