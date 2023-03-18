Berlin Barracks/DUI/Crash
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH/DUI
CASE#: 23A3001766
RANK: Sergeant
FULL NAME: Alex Comtois
STATION: Berlin Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 03/17/23 2319
STREET: Sugarbush Access Road
TOWN: Warren
WEATHER: Light rain
ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Joshua Marinack
AGE: 29
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Granville, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2014
VEHICLE MAKE: Nissan
VEHICLE MODEL: Frontier
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
INJURIES: minor
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On March 17th, 2023, at approximately 2319 hours Troopers from the Berlin Barracks were dispatched to the area of Sugarbush Access Road in the town of Warren for a report of a single vehicle crash into a tree. The operator of the vehicle, identified as Joshua Marinack of Granville, VT was found to be under the influence of intoxicants and subsequently arrested for suspicion of DUI. Marinack is scheduled to appear in Washington County Superior Court-Criminal Division on April 6th, 2023, to answer to the charge of DUI.
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Y
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT: Washington
COURT DATE/TIME: 04/06/2023 0830 hours
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
