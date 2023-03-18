Berlin Barracks/DUI/Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH/DUI

CASE#: 23A3001766

RANK: Sergeant

FULL NAME: Alex Comtois

STATION: Berlin Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 03/17/23 2319

STREET: Sugarbush Access Road

TOWN: Warren

WEATHER: Light rain

ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Joshua Marinack

AGE: 29

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Granville, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2014

VEHICLE MAKE: Nissan

VEHICLE MODEL: Frontier

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: minor

HOSPITAL: N/A

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On March 17th, 2023, at approximately 2319 hours Troopers from the Berlin Barracks were dispatched to the area of Sugarbush Access Road in the town of Warren for a report of a single vehicle crash into a tree. The operator of the vehicle, identified as Joshua Marinack of Granville, VT was found to be under the influence of intoxicants and subsequently arrested for suspicion of DUI. Marinack is scheduled to appear in Washington County Superior Court-Criminal Division on April 6th, 2023, to answer to the charge of DUI.

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Y

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT: Washington

COURT DATE/TIME: 04/06/2023 0830 hours

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

SGT Alex Comtois & K9 Phoenix

Patrol Commander

Troop A – Berlin

578 Paine Turnpike North

Berlin, VT 05602

(802)229-9191