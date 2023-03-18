Submit Release
Berlin Barracks / Death Investigation

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE 

 

CASE#: 23A3001716
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Trooper Mathew Nadeau
STATION: Berlin Barracks
CONTACT#: 802 229 9191

 

DATE/TIME: 03/17/2023 @ 1955 hrs.
INCIDENT LOCATION: Railroad tracks adjacent to Waterbury -Stowe Amtrak Station located at 1 Rotarian Place, Waterbury
VIOLATION: N/A

 

VICTIM:  Pending notification of next of kin
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 03/17/2023 at approximately 1955 hrs., the Vermont State Police along with the Waterbury Fire Department and Waterbury Ambulance Service were called to a report of a person who had been struck by a northbound Amtrak passenger train on the railroad tracks adjacent to the Waterbury - Stowe Amtrak Station. The victim was found to be deceased and was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to determine Nature and Cause of Death. No passengers or Amtrak employees on the train were injured during the incident.

The ongoing investigation is being conducted by the Bureau of Criminal Investigations at the Berlin Barracks. Anyone with information or who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact Detectives at (802)229-9191.

Identification of the victim is pending notification of next of kin.  Further details will be released as they become available.

 

 

Matthew Chin

Detective Trooper

Bureau of Criminal Investigation

Vermont State Police – Berlin Barracks

P:802-229-9191

F:802-229-2648

 

 

