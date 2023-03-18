Amendment proposed for Statewide Transportation Improvement Program

Page Content





CHARLESTON, WV – The West Virginia Department of Transportation (WVDOT) is proposing an amendment to the 2023-2028 Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP).

The STIP is a financially constrained document that is required to show planned highway and transit projects which are to utilize federal transportation funds for federal fiscal years 2023-2028. One of the requirements of funding any project with federal transportation funds is that each proposed regionally significant project or major change to program group size undergoes a public review and comment period. Therefore, additions or deletions to the STIP and certain changes to current projects or groupable programs in the STIP must meet this requirement before federal funds can be obligated. The project listing and program funding snapshots can be found by viewing Amendment 1 – Highways and Amendment 1 - Transit at the link below:

If you require a printed copy, please contact Mrs. Gehan Elsayed at the address/number below. All written comments are to be received no later than March 31, 2023. Comments may be submitted via email at DOTSTIP@wv.gov​ or addressed and mailed to:

Gehan M Elsayed, Ph.D., P. E.

Deputy State Highway Engineer/

Chief Engineer of Programs

West Virginia Division of Highways

1900 Kanawha Boulevard, East

Building 5, Room 152

Charleston, West Virginia 25305-0430

Should you need additional information, please feel free to contact (304) 414-6912.



