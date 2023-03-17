Exercise of Dresden Nuclear Power Station Emergency Plans Set for March 28th

Submit Release
SPRINGFIELD, ILLINOIS, March 17 - An exercise to test emergency response plans for the area surrounding the Dresden Nuclear Power Station is scheduled for Tuesday, March 28th. Emergency response personnel from the state of Illinois, Grundy County, Kendall County, Will County, and Constellation will participate in the exercise.


Any media wishing to participate in the exercise should report to the Joint Information Center (JIC) located at Constellation Headquarters, 4300 Winfield Road in Warrenville. The JIC will be exercising between the hours of approximately 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The media is encouraged to participate in the exercise.


The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) will evaluate the units of government during the exercise. FEMA will provide preliminary findings at a meeting on Friday, March 31st, at 10 a.m. at the Grundy County Emergency Operation Center, 1320 Union St, RM. E-01, Morris, Illinois, 60450. The public and media may attend this meeting.


A packet of informational material is included with this advisory. This material provides information regarding the emergency plans for the LaSalle, Braidwood, and Dresden Nuclear Power Stations. Please call the number listed above if you have any questions or wish to schedule a training session for your staff, especially any new personnel, to discuss the emergency plans.


