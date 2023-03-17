Stephen Stills Signs <i>CSN&Y: Love the One You're With</i>

We are delighted to announce that Stephen Stills will be joining Graham Nash and Henry Diltz in signing every copy of CSN&Y: Love the One You're With. This will be amazing news to subscribers who have already secured their copy, but also means that the limited amount of Collector copies that are available to purchase have an exciting new addition.
Stephen Stills has also written a special foreword to the edition. The new book features extended captions by Stills alongside historic photographs and journal entries from Henry Diltz, placing the photographs squarely in the context of the times.
'I have been proud to call Henry Diltz a treasured friend for all these many years and hope you enjoy this fabulous collection of his CSN&Y work as much as I have.' - Stephen Stills
With their unique vocal blend and a musical approach that ranged from acoustic folk to melodic pop to classic rock, supergroup CSN&Y created some of the most beloved songs of the Sixties and Seventies. The story of one of the world's most famous vocal harmony groups has been one of extremes: sublime musical chemistry and creative conflict, break ups, make ups and reunions, and solo endeavours. Throughout, their enormous cultural impact has remained inarguable.
Introduced by Graham Nash and Stephen Stills, CSN&Y: Love the One You're With is a celebration of the supergroup and its individual members - David Crosby, Stephen Stills, Graham Nash and Neil Young - documented through 835 photographs and 58,000 words from 20 contributors.
With the Deluxe copies selling out in a matter of days, the Collector copies are also selling fast. There is limited time available to secure your copy of Henry Diltz's remarkable CSN&Y archive, due to be shipped in August 2023. Find out more at CSNYBook.com
