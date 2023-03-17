Stephen Stills Signs <i>CSN&Y: Love the One You're With</i>

17 Mar 2023

CSN&Y: Love the One You're With Collector We are delighted to announce that Stephen Stills will be joining Graham Nash and Henry Diltz in signing every copy of. This will be amazing news to subscribers who have already secured their copy, but also means that the limited amount ofcopies that are available to purchase have an exciting new addition.

Stephen Stills has also written a special foreword to the edition. The new book features extended captions by Stills alongside historic photographs and journal entries from Henry Diltz, placing the photographs squarely in the context of the times.

'I have been proud to call Henry Diltz a treasured friend for all these many years and hope you enjoy this fabulous collection of his CSN&Y work as much as I have.' - Stephen Stills

With their unique vocal blend and a musical approach that ranged from acoustic folk to melodic pop to classic rock, supergroup CSN&Y created some of the most beloved songs of the Sixties and Seventies. The story of one of the world's most famous vocal harmony groups has been one of extremes: sublime musical chemistry and creative conflict, break ups, make ups and reunions, and solo endeavours. Throughout, their enormous cultural impact has remained inarguable.

CSN&Y: Love the One You're With Introduced by Graham Nash and Stephen Stills,is a celebration of the supergroup and its individual members - David Crosby, Stephen Stills, Graham Nash and Neil Young - documented through 835 photographs and 58,000 words from 20 contributors.