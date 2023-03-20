Watermark Retirement Communities Appoints Mariano Perez As Executive Director of The Hacienda Mission San Luis Rey
We are committed to continuing the welcoming tradition of the historic Mission San Luis Rey.”OCEANSIDE, CA, US, March 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Watermark Retirement Communities has appointed Mariano Perez as executive director at The Hacienda Mission San Luis Rey, a new luxury senior living community set to open in September 2023.
— Mariano Perez
“The Hacienda is an extraordinary senior living community like no other that captures the laid-back coastal lifestyle of Oceanside. We are pleased to attract industry leaders like Mariano, who brings a wealth of experience and vision to guide us through the opening and into the community’s future success,” said David Barnes, President and CEO of Watermark Retirement Communities. “We have seen an enthusiastic response from the community for the vibrant lifestyle offered at The Hacienda, which reaffirms our position as an innovator and leader in the future of senior living.”
Prior to joining The Hacienda, Mr. Perez had led top luxury senior living communities across the US as General Manager and Executive Director, including Merrill Gardens, Meridian Senior Living, Sunrise Senior Living and Aegis Living.
“As we offer future residents a community where they can thrive in a lifestyle of choice, with best-in-class care, we are committed to continuing the welcoming tradition of the historic Mission San Luis Rey,” said Mr. Perez. “I am honored and excited to lead this incredible community.”
The Hacienda is unique among other Watermark communities in that it is nestled on the campus of the historic Mission Luis Rey itself, allowing residents to soak in the serenity, history, and natural beauty of the area.
Future members will enjoy a service and amenity-rich community. Private studio, one-and two-bedroom residences in a brand-new building architecturally inspired by the Mission in the Spanish Revival style are available on a monthly rental basis with no long-term commitment. Apartments feature modern kitchenettes or full kitchens, high-end appliances, and upscale finishes.
Watermark will bring its highly-trained associates to provide custom care, personal assistance, and its award-winning programs such as Watermark University where residents can continue learning, growing, and achieving wellness. Other unique programs include EngageVR®, a virtual reality program that uses computer technology to create interactive virtual experiences that transport you to another place and time and allows you to see the world in a completely new way.
About The Hacienda Mission San Luis Rey
Nestled in Oceanside CA, on the serene campus of the historic Mission San Luis Rey founded in 1798, The Hacienda is a community with 103 Independent Living, 86 Assisted Living, and 24 Memory Care residences. The Hacienda Mission San Luis Rey provides innovative and inspiring wellness offerings including the Indulge Salon and Spa, Vitality Fitness Center, a resort-style pool, library, movie theater, game room and Engage VR Lounge, with four restaurants including dedicated options for Assisted Living and Memory Care, together with our award-winning Watermark University. For further information visit The Hacienda Mission San Luis Rey website.
About Watermark Retirement Communities®
Watermark creates extraordinary and innovative communities where people thrive. We believe aging is about renewal rather than retirement. Watermark communities are known for highly trained and caring associates, a lifestyle built on choice, fine amenities, integrative wellness, and innovative programs including the award-winning Watermark University featuring a wide variety of engaging classes for residents and area seniors. Watermark has been named in the top 25 Best Workplaces for Aging Services in a national program conducted by the Great Place to Work Institute and published on Fortune.com. A privately held company with a reputation for over 30 years for service, innovation, integrity and financial stability, Watermark manages more than 70 retirement communities in 22 states coast to coast. Based in Tucson AZ, Watermark is ranked as the nation’s 10th-leading senior housing operator by the American Seniors Housing Association. Visit watermarkcommunities.com for more information.
