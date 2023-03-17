Governor Abbott Appoints Landi To Texas Emergency Services Retirement System Board Of Trustees

TEXAS, March 17 - March 17, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Brad Landi to the Texas Emergency Services Retirement System Board of Trustees for a term set to expire on September 1, 2027. The Board oversees and governs a dedicated retirement fund for volunteer firefighters and emergency services personnel in Texas.



Brad Landi of Austin is the fire chief for the Jollyville Fire Department. He is a member of the Travis County Fire Chiefs Association and treasurer of the Williamson County Fire Chiefs Association and the Capitol Area Fire Chiefs Association. He is a board member for the Rescued Sanctuary for Animals and the Brotherhood of Heroes Foundation and a former trustee for the Austin Firefighters Relief and Retirement Fund. Landi received a Bachelor of Arts in Communication from California State University Chico, an Associates of Applied Science in Fire Protection Technology from Austin Community College, and an Associates of Applied Science in Emergency Management from Frederick Community College. Additionally, he has multiple Masters Level certifications from both the Texas Commission on Fire Protection and the State Firefighters and Fire Marshalls Associations. He has obtained his Certified Fire Executive, Fire Service Chief Executive Officer, and Chief Fire Officer certifications.



This appointment is subject to Senate confirmation.