Helping the LGBTQIA+ Community Before Disasters: Preparedness and Mitigation Considerations
The DHS Center for Faith-Based and Neighborhood Partnerships, Federal Emergency Management Agency, and Out for Sustainability (Out4S) are co-hosting a roundtable with private nonprofits, emergency managers, local and state governments, faith-based organizations, and other stakeholders that work in disaster preparedness and relief.
Date: March 28, 2023
Time: 6:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Event Details
The first of two roundtables will focus on Mitigation for LGBTQIA+ communities. In April, the second roundtable will focus on Recovery efforts for LGBTQIA+ communities with a report to be published in June. The roundtable will identify: 1) What are existing activities that incorporate LGBTQIA+ considerations into disaster preparedness? 2) What are the gaps in existing activities and 3) What are actionable and creative solutions to address these gaps?
When: Tuesday, March 28, 2023
Time:
2 – 3 p.m. Eastern Time
Panelists include:
Participants:
- Justin Knighten, Director, FEMA Office of External Affairs
- Marcus Coleman, Director, DHS Center for Faith-Based and Neighborhood Partnerships
- Leo Goldsmith, Board Member, Out for Sustainability
- Reilly Hirst, Director of Education/Training, FEMA Pride Federal Employee Resource Group
- Tyler Atkins, Mitigation Emergency Management Specialist