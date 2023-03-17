Submit Release
Helping the LGBTQIA+ Community Before Disasters: Preparedness and Mitigation Considerations

The DHS Center for Faith-Based and Neighborhood Partnerships, Federal Emergency Management Agency, and Out for Sustainability (Out4S) are co-hosting a roundtable with private nonprofits, emergency managers, local and state governments, faith-based organizations, and other stakeholders that work in disaster preparedness and relief.

Time: 6:00 pm - 7:00 pm

The first of two roundtables will focus on Mitigation for LGBTQIA+ communities. In April, the second roundtable will focus on Recovery efforts for LGBTQIA+ communities with a report to be published in June. The roundtable will identify: 1) What are existing activities that incorporate LGBTQIA+ considerations into disaster preparedness? 2) What are the gaps in existing activities and 3) What are actionable and creative solutions to address these gaps?

When:  Tuesday, March 28, 2023

2 – 3 p.m. Eastern Time

Panelists include:

Participants:

  • Justin Knighten, Director, FEMA Office of External Affairs
  • Marcus Coleman, Director, DHS Center for Faith-Based and Neighborhood Partnerships
  • Leo Goldsmith, Board Member, Out for Sustainability
  • Reilly Hirst, Director of Education/Training, FEMA Pride Federal Employee Resource Group
  • Tyler Atkins, Mitigation Emergency Management Specialist

