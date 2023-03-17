Helping the LGBTQIA+ Community Before Disasters: Preparedness and Mitigation Considerations

The DHS Center for Faith-Based and Neighborhood Partnerships, Federal Emergency Management Agency, and Out for Sustainability (Out4S) are co-hosting a roundtable with private nonprofits, emergency managers, local and state governments, faith-based organizations, and other stakeholders that work in disaster preparedness and relief. Date: 2023-03-28T18:00:002023-03-28T19:00:00March 28, 2023 March 28, 2023 Time: 6:00 pm - 7:00 pm Register Now

The first of two roundtables will focus on Mitigation for LGBTQIA+ communities. In April, the second roundtable will focus on Recovery efforts for LGBTQIA+ communities with a report to be published in June. The roundtable will identify: 1) What are existing activities that incorporate LGBTQIA+ considerations into disaster preparedness? 2) What are the gaps in existing activities and 3) What are actionable and creative solutions to address these gaps?

Participants:

Justin Knighten , Director, FEMA Office of External Affairs

, Director, FEMA Office of External Affairs Marcus Coleman , Director, DHS Center for Faith-Based and Neighborhood Partnerships

, Director, DHS Center for Faith-Based and Neighborhood Partnerships Leo Goldsmith , Board Member, Out for Sustainability

, Board Member, Out for Sustainability Reilly Hirst , Director of Education/Training, FEMA Pride Federal Employee Resource Group

, Director of Education/Training, FEMA Pride Federal Employee Resource Group Tyler Atkins, Mitigation Emergency Management Specialist

