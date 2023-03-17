Cutting Red Tape: Transfer Station Code Chapter Brings Flexibility for Municipalities

CANADA, March 17 - Released on March 17, 2023

The Government of Saskatchewan has approved the addition of a Transfer Station Chapter to the Saskatchewan Environmental Code, achieving another commitment in the Solid Waste Management Strategy. This change will streamline the permitting and reporting processes for transfer stations and provide flexibility to help municipalities achieve environmental compliance.

"After hearing concerns from municipalities, we decided to make opening a transfer station less cumbersome and the rules around their operations more clear," Environment Minister Dana Skoropad said. "We are excited to make this change and offer a low-risk and cost-effective option that does not require additional regulation."

A transfer station is a facility used to temporarily store solid waste before it is transported to a treatment, recycling, recovery or disposal facility. They are a cost-effective solution for municipalities that do not or cannot operate a full landfill, but still want to offer convenient waste disposal for their community members. There are currently 225 transfer stations in Saskatchewan that operate at a small fraction of the cost of municipal landfills.

The Chapter comes into effect today, March 17, 2023. New transfer stations will be required to follow the updated requirements immediately. There is a six-month grace period for existing transfer stations to meet the new requirements. Additional information is available on the Transfer Station web page.

