VIKING PEST CONTROL WINS NATIONAL AND LOCAL RECOGNITION
Viking Pest Control wins Awards for Pest Control, and Sustainability Excellence from Publications including Forbes, The Spruce, and Houzz
Viking works hard to provide best-in-class results for all of our residential and commercial customers. We are happy our hard work to provide top-quality sustainable pest control has been recognized. ”BASKING RIDGE, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Viking Pest Control received recognition from numerous organizations and publications at the beginning of 2023. Groups that have honored Viking include Forbes Home, The Spruce, Houzz.com, and NJ.com. Viking received three honors from Forbes Home magazine, including Top 10 Pest Control Companies in the Country, Top 5 Mosquito Control Companies, and Best Termite Control Company in the country. 2023 is the second consecutive year Viking has received these honors. The Spruce recognized Viking as the Best Pest Control Company for Sustainability, this is the third consecutive year Viking has received such recognition. NJ.com recognized Viking as one of the Best Workplaces in New Jersey, also for the third consecutive year. Houzz.com named Viking “Best of Houzz” for pest control, as selected by the homeowners in the Houzz community.
“Viking works hard to provide best-in-class results for all of our residential and commercial customers,” said Eric Gunner, Viking Pest Professional. “We are happy that our hard work to provide top-quality sustainable pest control has been recognized and that both our employees and customers appreciate our efforts. We are also pleased to see the thousands of five-star reviews from the customers we serve online.”
Viking Pest Control provides year-round pest control solutions to homes, businesses and municipalities in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, and the Eastern Shore of Maryland. The company’s offerings include Anticimex SMART Rodent Control, the Forbes recognized Yard Guard Mosquito and Tick treatments, and Trelona termite bait stations. Customers can call Viking at (800)618-2847 for a free estimate or can learn more at Vikingpest.com.
