The delegation of Turkmenistan participated in the meeting of the Council of Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the OIC

17/03/2023

On March 16-17, 2023, the delegation led by the Deputy minister of foreign affairs of Turkmenistan V.Hajiev takes part in the 49th meeting of the Council of Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), which is being held in Nouakchott, the capital of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania.

Within the framework of the meeting, an exchange of views takes place on topical issues of political, economic, cultural, humanitarian, scientific areas.

In addition, issues of strengthening peace, security and sustainable development in the OIC member countries, as well as enhancing cooperation between states, takes an important place on the agenda of the meeting.

On the sidelines of the 49th meeting of the Council, a bilateral meeting was held between the Deputy Foreign minister V.Hajiev and the OIC Secretary General Hissein Brahim Taha. During the meeting, a high assessment was given to the cooperation of Turkmenistan with the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, and an exchange of views took place on the further development of partnership.

Apart from that, in course of the meeting the Turkmen delegation provided detailed information on the construction of the administrative center of the Ahal velayat - the city of Arkadag. It was emphasized that the construction project is being carried out assuming environmental standards based on the concept of "smart city".