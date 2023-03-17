Issues of Turkmen-British cooperation were discussed at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan

17/03/2023

On March 17, 2023, the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Myahri Byashimova met with the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United Kingdom to Turkmenistan Lucia Wilde.

During the meeting, a wide range of issues related to the Turkmen-British cooperation in the political, diplomatic, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian areas were discussed.

The Turkmen side noted the presence of great potential for further expansion of areas of interaction between the two states. Interest was also expressed in intensifying inter-parliamentary relations.

It was stated that in the development of trade and economic relations, a large role belongs to the activities of the Turkmen-British trade and industry council, which serves as an important platform for the exchange of views on further enhancing cooperation in all sectors of the economy.

Interaction in the field of education and science, as well as in healthcare, medicine and environmental protection was highlighted as significant aspects of the development of Turkmen-British relations.