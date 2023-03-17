The Autism Network Podcastathon Will Stream Live for 44 Hours Nonstop
Partnering with top podcasts, self-advocates, experts, and autism allies, the Autism Network Podcastathon will attempt to stream live for 44 hours nonstop.
We wanted to share free information with people around the globe, to shed a positive light for those who may not have experience with autism and those who are currently seeking support and resources.”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This April The Autism Network Podcastathon will do something that has never been done before. Partnering with top podcasts, self-advocates, experts and other autism allies, the Podcastathon will attempt to stream live for 44 hours nonstop. The entire Autism Network Podcastathon will be free around the globe, to anyone with an internet connection. On Tuesday April 4th at 6pm ET, The Autism Network Podcastathon will launch and be available for viewing on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and other live streaming sites. Each hour will feature different content from top-rated autism Podcasts, including Autism Live, Ask Dr. Doreen, Stories from the Spectrum, The Autism Dadvocate, The Autism Helper, Turn Autism Around with Dr. Mary Barbera, The SJ Childs Show, Just Two Dads, A 25 Year Look Across the Spectrum, Autism: What Now? and many more. Several top Autism Organizations and Charities will also participate including The Autism Partnership Foundation, The Ed Asner Family Center, and The Autism Community in Action (TACA). An hour-by-hour calendar for the event can be viewed here: https://www.autismnetwork.com/calendar-by-hour/
The event will run for 44 hours because the CDC currently estimates that of eight-year-olds in the US, 1 in 44 has received an ASD diagnosis. For parents this is often an overwhelming new world that seems difficult to navigate without help and support. Many find themselves scouring the internet hoping to find good information about how to create the best outcomes for their children. It can be exhausting, overwhelming and ineffective. For teens and adults on the spectrum there is even less support. The goal of the Podcastathon is to provide information and inspiration to those on the spectrum, young and old, as well as the families, friends and professionals who love them.
Shannon Penrod is the host and producer of Autism Live, and the coordinator for the event. “We wanted to share information with people around the globe, to shed a positive light for those who may not have experience with autism and those who are currently seeking support and resources. It was very important to us to get good information available to all and have it be free to viewers. However, we are allowing for sponsorships that help defray the cost of production.” Companies and entities interested in sponsorship opportunities can visit: https://www.autismnetwork.com/podcastathon/sponsorship-opportunities/
The Autism Network Podcastathon will feature many well-known members of the autism community including renowned speaker and author, Dr. Temple Grandin, Dr. Stephen Shore, Dr. Peter Gerhardt, Joe Mantegna (Criminal Minds and As We See It), Holly Robinson Peete (21 Jump Street, The Hallmark Channel) and Coby Bird (Locke & Key, The Good Doctor) with more guests to be revealed. Viewers are encouraged to visit www.autismnetwork.com for more information and updates to the schedule.
ABOUT THE AUTISM NETWORK: The Autism Network is home to Autism Live, the #1 rated Autism Podcast for 2021 and 2022, as well as other top podcasts like Ask Dr. Doreen, with Dr. Doreen Granpeesheh, and Stories from the Spectrum which features programming that is entirely hosted, created, and produced by individuals on the spectrum.
ABOUT AUTISM LIVE: Autism Live was the #1 rated Autism Podcast in 2021 and 2022. Interviews with experts, breaking news and resource packed story segments offer viewers information and inspiration. Search the decade long library for topics of interest or watch the live show and interact. Live shows can be viewed Mondays and Wednesdays on YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, and other live streaming platforms. Download the free podcast wherever you get your podcasts.
ABOUT ASK DR. DOREEN: Ask Dr. Doreen features world renowned autism expert Dr. Doreen Granpeesheh as she takes live questions from viewers around the world. Dr. Granpeesheh, BCBA-D, founded the original Center for Autism and Related Disorders, where she served as its director until 2018. Dr. Granpeesheh has dedicated more than 40 years of her life to helping individuals with autism lead healthy, productive lives. Dr. Granpeesheh is a licensed clinical psychologist and behavior analyst with expertise in the field of autism research and treatment. Watch Ask Dr. Doreen Live on Tuesdays at 1pm ET, 10am PT on the Autism Network, YouTube, Twitter or Facebook. Ask Dr. Doreen questions on TikTok.
ABOUT STORIES FROM THE SPECTRUM: Stories from the Spectrum: Content by and for a Neurodiverse World is the newest podcast from The Autism Network. It features artists, filmmakers, poets, bloggers, animators and other artists who identify as being on the spectrum or as being Neurodiverse. Each episode features a range of stories, no two alike, because each individual has a unique story to tell and a unique perspective on how to tell the story. Stories from the Spectrum streams live on Thursdays and is available on all podcast platforms as a free download.
ABOUT SHANNON PENROD: Shannon Penrod identifies herself as a PONI – a Parent of a Neurodiverse Individual. Her son was diagnosed with Autism at the age of 2 ½. Before her son was diagnosed Shannon was an award-winning stand-up comedienne, writer, and educator. After her son was diagnosed, she hosted her own radio show, Everyday Autism Miracles and then co-created Autism Live, now a part of The Autism Media Network.
