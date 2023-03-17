Toronto High Park FC and Beyond Pulse Partner to Optimize Soccer Training Sessions

Beyond Pulse and Toronto High Park FC (THPFC) have announced a partnership to transform THPFC’s training environments.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Beyond Pulse, a leading provider of wearable sports technology, and Toronto High Park FC (THPFC), one of the largest community clubs in the greater Toronto area, have announced a partnership to transform THPFC’s training environments. This exciting partnership combines cutting-edge technology with world-class coaching to provide players with the best possible training experience.

As part of the partnership, Beyond Pulse Smart Belt technology will be incorporated into THPFC’s training programs. The technology will enable coaches and athletes to track and monitor key development metrics like active participation, distance covered, speed, and intensity of play. The data collected will then be analyzed by THPFC's coaching staff to gain insights into players' development and readiness, allowing for a more customized and effective training experience.

Toronto High Park FC offers a wide range of programs for children and adults of all abilities, including recreational and competitive leagues, skills development camps, and more. With the help of Beyond Pulse's technology, the club aims to provide a more personalized and data-driven approach to training.

“We believe that this partnership will help us optimize the training sessions for our soccer players,” said Sergi Pi Casany, Director of Coaching and OPDL Head Coach at Toronto High Park FC. Most of the time what a coach feels may be good enough but having the data to support that is a huge step forward for us. We are sure that this partnership will be really beneficial for THPFC and we will be able to see positive results in the near future.”

"We are thrilled to be partnering with Toronto High Park FC to bring our cutting-edge wearable technology to their athletes," said Matt Pell, CEO of Beyond Pulse. "Our technology is designed to help coaches make data-driven decisions and provide athletes with personalized training experiences, and we're excited to see the positive impact it will have on THPFC's players."

The partnership between THPFC and Beyond Pulse is a testament to the growing importance of data in sports and highlights the potential for technology to revolutionize training and development. By combining traditional coaching methods with cutting-edge technology, THPFC is leading the way in providing its players with the best possible training experience.



About Toronto High Park FC

Toronto High Park FC (THPFC) is one of the largest community soccer clubs in the greater Toronto area. Toronto High Park FC’s mission is to: Promote and develop the game of soccer in the City of Toronto and in particular High Park and its surrounding neighbourhoods; and, help individuals – particularly children and youth – become resourceful, responsible members of their communities, by providing opportunities, through the game of soccer, for mental, physical, social and leadership development.

About Beyond Pulse

Beyond Pulse is a global leader in wearable technology specifically tailored for athletes of all ages and abilities. Beyond Pulse uses technology to inspire a lifelong love of activity amongst its users, and to empower coaches to improve how they structure training sessions and mentor other coaches as well. Discover more at beyondpulse.com.