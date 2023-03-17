Milton & King Launches “On The Wall” Podcast
Luxury Wallpaper Manufacturer Looks to Take Listeners Behind the Scenes of Style & Design
DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Milton & King, a luxury wallpaper manufacturer, is thrilled to announce the launch of their new podcast, On The Wall. This exciting podcast will feature designers with whom the company has collaborated on prints, as well as home designers and DIY influencers that inspire.
On The Wall is a podcast that celebrates the creativity and innovation in the world of home design. The podcast will provide listeners with a behind-the-scenes look at the design process, featuring interviews with artists who have collaborated with Milton & King, and leading DIY influencers who captivate their audiences with before-and-after home makeovers. Each episode will explore the inspiration behind the design, the creative process, and the final product.
Listeners can expect to hear from a variety of experts in the home design industry, including interior designers, architects, and DIY influencers. They will also learn about the latest trends in wallpaper and home décor.
"We are excited to launch On The Wall," said Milton & King CEO, Richard Capp. "Our goal with this podcast is to give listeners an inside look at the design process and the people behind the products. We hope that by sharing these stories, we can inspire others to create beautiful spaces in their own homes."
On The Wall will be hosted by Milton & King's Brand Manager, Chris Parise. "We have had the pleasure of working with some incredible designers over the years," said Parise. "We look forward to sharing their stories with our listeners and to introducing them to new and exciting voices in the home design world."
Listeners can subscribe to On The Wall on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or any other major podcast platform. For more information about Milton & King, visit their website at www.miltonandking.com.
About Milton & King
Milton & King is a designer wallcoverings manufacturer and lifestyle brand founded by Australian brothers Richard and Bryce Capp. In 2008, the duo launched the brand in an effort to marry the classic aesthetic of the wallpaper industry with cutting edge technology to produce on-demand, on trend, highly curated and globally designed products. Milton & King proudly embraces global unity by partnering with creators around the world to develop unique, artisan-inspired wallcoverings.
