The Annual Victory Ball Celebrates Aviation Excellence And History
Through our immersive experiences, we perform our mission: Honor the past, Empower the future. Here at the NAEC, we’re providing opportunities for young and old to explore flight in a unique way.”DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Victory Ball produced by the Commemorative Air Force (CAF) and the Henry B. Tippie National Aviation Education Center (NAEC) culminated in an extraordinary evening celebrating aviation excellence and paying homage to industry pioneers. The event occurred on Saturday, April 20, 2024, at Dallas Executive Airport, with an array of aviation enthusiasts, military veterans, industry leaders, and distinguished guests.
The Victory Ball, now in its third annual occurrence, has evolved into a hallmark celebration, spotlighting aviation's rich heritage and promising future. Accomplished journalist Mike Doocy, renowned for his work as a Sports Anchor at FOX 4 Dallas, served as the Master of Ceremonies and infused the evening with charm and wit.
The event's highlight was the presence of special guest and speaker Tammie Jo Shults, one of the first female F/A-18 Hornet pilots in the U.S. Navy. She is also known for her and her crew’s courageous landing of Southwest Airlines Flight 1380 following an engine explosion. Shults captivated the audience by sharing her remarkable story and her reflections on how important the people are who keep the spirit of aviation alive.
The Victory Ball guests were transported back in time in the large hangar surrounded by historic military aircraft. The decor recreated the ambiance of the World War II era, adding an immersive touch to the evening's festivities. Throughout the evening, guests were treated to live music performed by the world-famous Glenn Miller Orchestra. Renowned for its 1940s-era big band sound, the orchestra's performance added an air of elegance and nostalgia to The Victory Ball, delighting attendees with its musical prowess.
Proceeds from the event help support educational programs, such as exhibits, field trips, STEM classes, and summer camps for students in the community. They also advance the organization's mission to inspire and educate future generations about aviation and the opportunities it offers. Opened in late 2021, the Henry B. Tippie National Aviation Education Center has welcomed over 10,000 students.
"Through our immersive experiences, we perform our mission: Honor the past, Empower the future. Here at the NAEC, we’re providing opportunities for young and old to explore flight in a unique way. We’re already seeing a positive impact in the community and are excited to see it grow,” said RozeLyn Beck, Chief Relationship Officer for The Henry B. Tippie National Aviation Education Center.
The success of The Victory Ball was made possible by the generous support of sponsors including Trifecta Event Management, Vestals Catering, The Henry B. Tippie Foundation, Top Tier Event Rentals, Gardenia Event Decor, The Adolphus Hotel, Center Stage Floors, Cocktail Claw, Glad Tower Live Production, Marc Events, Hebron Snyder Photo, and The Balloon Lab. Their dedication contributed to the event's overwhelming triumph.
The Victory Ball symbolizes aviation's enduring spirit and the remarkable individuals shaping its future. As guests departed, they carried with them a renewed appreciation for aviation's legacy and the dedication of those propelling its evolution.
About the Henry B. Tippie National Aviation Education Center
The Henry B. Tippie National Aviation Education Center (NAEC) is the flagship of the American Airpower Heritage Museum (AAHM), an affiliate of the Commemorative Air Force (CAF). Located at Dallas Executive Airport, the NAEC provides hands-on learning opportunities and experiences for all ages. The 47,000-square-foot facility is dedicated to education with the mission to Honor the Past, Empower the Future. The NAEC was named in honor of World War II veteran and philanthropist Mr. Henry B. Tippie.
About the Commemorative Air Force
The Commemorative Air Force (CAF) is the world’s largest flying military aircraft museum, with more than 175 vintage military aircraft and 11,000 members worldwide. The mission of the CAF is to Educate, Inspire, and Honor through flight and living history experiences. For over 65 years, the CAF has been dedicated to honoring American military aviation through flight, exhibition, education, and remembrance. The non-profit organization maintains airplanes in flying condition, allowing the public to experience first-hand the sights and sounds of America’s military aviation history. For more information, visit www.CommemorativeAirForce.org.
