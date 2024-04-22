Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,537 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,442 in the last 365 days.

The Dallas World Aquarium Achieves Accreditation with ALPZA, a First for North America

This recognition is a reflection of our ongoing dedication to providing exceptional care for our diverse range of animal inhabitants and our unwavering commitment to conservation and education.”
— Daryl Richardson
DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES , April 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Dallas World Aquarium is thrilled to announce that it has successfully obtained accreditation from the Latin American Association of Zoos and Aquariums (ALPZA) for the period extending until 2029. This remarkable achievement marks a significant milestone as it represents the first-ever accreditation of its kind for any zoological institution in North America.

ALPZA is an esteemed regional organization that encompasses the most prestigious and influential zoological institutions across Latin America. It serves as the representative of Latin America in the World Association of Zoos and Aquariums (WAZA) and holds affiliations with other highly regarded organizations such as the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) and the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES).

The accreditation received from ALPZA holds immense significance for The Dallas World Aquarium, as it serves as a testament to the institution's unwavering commitment to upholding the highest standards of animal care, conservation, and education. This recognition not only showcases the dedication of The Dallas World Aquarium to the well-being of its animal residents but also highlights its substantial contributions to global conservation efforts.

"This recognition is a reflection of our ongoing dedication to providing exceptional care for our diverse range of animal inhabitants and our unwavering commitment to conservation and education,” said Daryl Richardson, Founder at The Dallas World Aquarium. “We eagerly anticipate the continuation of our efforts to inspire and educate our visitors about the utmost importance of wildlife preservation and environmental stewardship."

About The Dallas World Aquarium
Since 1992, The Dallas World Aquarium (DWA) has welcomed guests from around the globe to share in its commitment to increasing biodiversity, protecting endangered species, and preserving natural habitats. DWA actively supports conservation efforts in five countries, across two continents, and has been accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) since 1997. The Dallas World Aquarium has been a member of the World Association of Zoos and Aquariums (WAZA) since 2000. For more information visit www.dwazoo.com.

James W Tate
J. Waylon & Associates
email us here

You just read:

The Dallas World Aquarium Achieves Accreditation with ALPZA, a First for North America

Distribution channels: Education, Environment, Travel & Tourism Industry, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more