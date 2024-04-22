The Dallas World Aquarium Achieves Accreditation with ALPZA, a First for North America
This recognition is a reflection of our ongoing dedication to providing exceptional care for our diverse range of animal inhabitants and our unwavering commitment to conservation and education.”DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES , April 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Dallas World Aquarium is thrilled to announce that it has successfully obtained accreditation from the Latin American Association of Zoos and Aquariums (ALPZA) for the period extending until 2029. This remarkable achievement marks a significant milestone as it represents the first-ever accreditation of its kind for any zoological institution in North America.
— Daryl Richardson
ALPZA is an esteemed regional organization that encompasses the most prestigious and influential zoological institutions across Latin America. It serves as the representative of Latin America in the World Association of Zoos and Aquariums (WAZA) and holds affiliations with other highly regarded organizations such as the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) and the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES).
The accreditation received from ALPZA holds immense significance for The Dallas World Aquarium, as it serves as a testament to the institution's unwavering commitment to upholding the highest standards of animal care, conservation, and education. This recognition not only showcases the dedication of The Dallas World Aquarium to the well-being of its animal residents but also highlights its substantial contributions to global conservation efforts.
"This recognition is a reflection of our ongoing dedication to providing exceptional care for our diverse range of animal inhabitants and our unwavering commitment to conservation and education,” said Daryl Richardson, Founder at The Dallas World Aquarium. “We eagerly anticipate the continuation of our efforts to inspire and educate our visitors about the utmost importance of wildlife preservation and environmental stewardship."
About The Dallas World Aquarium
Since 1992, The Dallas World Aquarium (DWA) has welcomed guests from around the globe to share in its commitment to increasing biodiversity, protecting endangered species, and preserving natural habitats. DWA actively supports conservation efforts in five countries, across two continents, and has been accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) since 1997. The Dallas World Aquarium has been a member of the World Association of Zoos and Aquariums (WAZA) since 2000. For more information visit www.dwazoo.com.
James W Tate
J. Waylon & Associates
email us here