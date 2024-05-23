Kessler Collins Attorneys Recognized As 2024 Super Lawyers' Rising Stars
Chandler, Stephen, and Charmaine's dedication, expertise, and passion for their work exemplify the high standards we uphold at our firm.”DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES , May 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kessler Collins is proud to announce that three of our esteemed attorneys have been honored as Super Lawyers' Rising Stars for 2024. This recognition highlights the exceptional legal talent and dedication within our firm. Chandler Saul, Stephen Huschka, and Charmaine Voorhees Becken have each demonstrated exemplary professional achievements and peer recognition in their respective fields, earning their place on this prestigious list.
The Super Lawyers' Rising Stars list is a testament to the legal excellence of attorneys who are 40 years old or younger or have been practicing for 10 years or less. The selection process is thorough and competitive, involving a patented multiphase selection process. This process includes peer nominations and evaluations, coupled with independent research. Each candidate is evaluated on 12 indicators of peer recognition and professional achievement. The objective is to create a credible, comprehensive, and diverse listing of outstanding attorneys that serves as a resource for attorneys and consumers seeking legal counsel.
Chandler Saul
Chandler Saul has been with Kessler Collins since 2019, specializing in behavioral healthcare acquisitions. Her work involves advising a national behavioral healthcare provider in acquiring over 30 facilities across more than 10 states. Chandler's role is crucial in navigating the complex regulatory landscape, ensuring the continuity of required licenses, and facilitating smooth transitions with federal and state regulators. Additionally, she advises clients on regulatory investigations and policy development to maximize profitability amidst evolving regulations. Chandler also leverages her background in energy start-ups to support young companies and entrepreneurs during their critical growth phases. She has been recognized in the Texas Rising Stars by Thomson Reuters for 2023 and 2024, as well as the Texas Top Women Attorneys for 2023.
Stephen Huschka
Stephen Huschka, who joined the firm in 2019, focuses on traditional commercial litigation with specializations in banking/finance litigation, securities litigation, white collar defense, and intellectual property litigation. His outstanding work has earned him recognition from Best Lawyers in America and inclusion in D Magazine's “Best Lawyers Under 40” list for both 2023 and 2024. Stephen's consistent selection as a Rising Star from 2019 to 2024 is a testament to his exceptional skills and dedication to his clients.
Charmaine Voorhees Becken
Charmaine Voorhees Becken joined Kessler Collins as a Shareholder in 2023, bringing her expertise in commercial and litigation matters. She represents and advises individuals and corporate clients in disputes involving contracts, partnerships, banking, employment, fraud, and fiduciary liability. Charmaine also has extensive experience in estate planning/probate and family law. Her recognition as a Rising Star from 2020 to 2024 underscores her commitment to providing top-notch legal services and achieving favorable outcomes for her clients.
"We are incredibly proud of Chandler, Stephen, and Charmaine for being named Rising Stars," said Anthony Barbieri, President of Kessler Collins. "Their dedication, expertise, and passion for their work exemplify the high standards we uphold at our firm. This recognition is well-deserved and highlights the exceptional talent we have here at Kessler Collins."
About Kessler Collins
Kessler Collins is a full-service business boutique law firm with offices in Dallas, Austin and Houston. Since the firm's founding in 1977, Kessler Collins has been committed to providing outstanding legal services to clients across a wide variety of industries and in cultivating long-standing client relationships. The attorneys at Kessler Collins utilize a strategic and specialized approach in representing their clients in order to craft innovative and dynamic solutions that benefit and advance their clients' goals and objectives. For more information about our legal services, please visit www.kesslercollins.com.
