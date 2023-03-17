2 Weeks Left for Early-Bird Savings—2023 EnvisionB2B Conference & Exhibition
EINPresswire.com/ -- A one-of-a-kind experience is waiting at this year’s EnvisionB2B Conference & Exhibition—an epic 3-day learning event, packed with incredible content, top B2B ecommerce influencers and even a night of live music at Chicago's premier blues club.
Only 2 Weeks Left for Early-Bird Savings!
FOR INDIVIDUALS: Through March 31, save $600 off your Attendee Pass* ($895 now vs. $1495 on-site) and receive access to all sessions, workshops, lunches, exhibits and cocktail receptions—including an evening of live music at Buddy Guy’s Legends.
FOR GROUPS: Bring your team and lock in our special Early-Bird Group Rate for 3 or more attendees. Need assistance with registration? Contact us at support@dc360events.com and we’ll reach out asap.
Experience EnvisionB2B—The Year’s Most Anticipated B2B Conference.
--Get Inspired by Our Immersive & Informative Content
Created by the industry’s greatest B2B experts and researchers, EnvisionB2B features 3+ hands-on workshops and 25+ topical sessions that will tackle today’s most critical B2B ecommerce challenges, reveal exclusive consumer data and provide a stage for over 65 speakers—representing every type of business, industry and ecommerce experience—who will share their advice to help you succeed online.
--Build Relationships at Networking & After-Hours Events
Shake hands and swap stories with peers and industry experts at networking opportunities held each day at EnvisionB2B. Celebrate the opening of the conference at our Welcome Reception, enjoy relaxed conversation over coffee breaks and meals, and soak up the Chicago blues scene with live music at Buddy Guy’s Legends, held after EnvisionB2B concludes on Wed, June 21.
--Explore New Technology in the Exhibit Hall & EnvisionTECH
Gather old friends and new acquaintances to walk the Exhibit Hall and learn about today’s best technologies. Plus, sign up for EnvisionTech to take guided tours of the Exhibit Hall and speak one-on-one with service providers who are eager to help accelerate your digital business.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
As a member of the media, we’d love for you to join us in June and cover the event that will make waves in the industry. Please send us an email at support@dc360events.com to request a Press Pass and we will get back to you shortly.
ABOUT DIGITAL COMMERCE 360 EVENTS
Digital Commerce 360 Events is a brand of Digital Commerce 360 and home to EnvisionB2B, a new conference and exhibition premiering in June 2022. Our events and action-packed agendas are powered by a team of knowledgeable researchers and seasoned journalists, focused on delivering critical expertise and best practices on a multitude of timely ecommerce topics.
Allison Balow
Only 2 Weeks Left for Early-Bird Savings!
FOR INDIVIDUALS: Through March 31, save $600 off your Attendee Pass* ($895 now vs. $1495 on-site) and receive access to all sessions, workshops, lunches, exhibits and cocktail receptions—including an evening of live music at Buddy Guy’s Legends.
FOR GROUPS: Bring your team and lock in our special Early-Bird Group Rate for 3 or more attendees. Need assistance with registration? Contact us at support@dc360events.com and we’ll reach out asap.
Experience EnvisionB2B—The Year’s Most Anticipated B2B Conference.
--Get Inspired by Our Immersive & Informative Content
Created by the industry’s greatest B2B experts and researchers, EnvisionB2B features 3+ hands-on workshops and 25+ topical sessions that will tackle today’s most critical B2B ecommerce challenges, reveal exclusive consumer data and provide a stage for over 65 speakers—representing every type of business, industry and ecommerce experience—who will share their advice to help you succeed online.
--Build Relationships at Networking & After-Hours Events
Shake hands and swap stories with peers and industry experts at networking opportunities held each day at EnvisionB2B. Celebrate the opening of the conference at our Welcome Reception, enjoy relaxed conversation over coffee breaks and meals, and soak up the Chicago blues scene with live music at Buddy Guy’s Legends, held after EnvisionB2B concludes on Wed, June 21.
--Explore New Technology in the Exhibit Hall & EnvisionTECH
Gather old friends and new acquaintances to walk the Exhibit Hall and learn about today’s best technologies. Plus, sign up for EnvisionTech to take guided tours of the Exhibit Hall and speak one-on-one with service providers who are eager to help accelerate your digital business.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
As a member of the media, we’d love for you to join us in June and cover the event that will make waves in the industry. Please send us an email at support@dc360events.com to request a Press Pass and we will get back to you shortly.
ABOUT DIGITAL COMMERCE 360 EVENTS
Digital Commerce 360 Events is a brand of Digital Commerce 360 and home to EnvisionB2B, a new conference and exhibition premiering in June 2022. Our events and action-packed agendas are powered by a team of knowledgeable researchers and seasoned journalists, focused on delivering critical expertise and best practices on a multitude of timely ecommerce topics.
Allison Balow
Digital Commerce 360
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube