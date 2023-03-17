CE to lead a delegation for Jiangxi Province

MACAU, March 17 - The Chief Executive, Mr Ho Iat Seng, will lead a delegation on a visit to Jiangxi Province from Saturday to Sunday (18 to 19 March).

While in Jiangxi, the Chief Executive will meet with leading officials of the Jiangxi Provincial Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC), and with representatives of the Jiangxi Government, to discuss how to promote cooperation.

The Secretary for Economy and Finance, Mr Lei Wai Nong, and other Macao officials will join the visit.

While the Chief Executive is away, the Secretary for Administration and Justice, Mr Cheong Weng Chon, will be Acting Chief Executive.