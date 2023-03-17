Selro and GFS Announce Strategic Partnership to Streamline E-Commerce Operations
Global Freight Solutions (GFS) and Selro have announced a strategic partnership to provide a seamless e-commerce logistics solution for online retailers.READING, BERKSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, March 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GFS and Selro Partnership Delivers a Competitive Edge for E-commerce Businesses
GFS, the UK's leading parcel delivery company, and Selro, the all-in-one e-commerce management platform, are pleased to announce their partnership that provides businesses with a streamlined shipping and order management solution.
The collaboration of GFS and Selro brings together two industry leaders to offer a comprehensive e-commerce solution that will help businesses optimize their shipping processes and reduce costs. GFS is known for its extensive range of services, including next-day delivery, international shipping, and bespoke courier options, while Selro is renowned for its powerful inventory and order management tools, enabling businesses to manage their entire e-commerce operations from one platform.
The benefits of shipping with GFS and Selro include:
• Access to a wide range of delivery services: GFS provides access to a vast range of delivery options, including next-day and international shipping, while Selro's platform enables businesses to manage their orders, inventory, and shipping in one place.
• Reduced shipping costs: GFS offers highly competitive rates, while Selro's platform automates shipping and order management, reducing the time and costs associated with manual processes.
• Increased customer satisfaction: GFS and Selro provide a seamless end-to-end solution that ensures orders are delivered promptly and accurately, improving customer satisfaction and loyalty.
A spokesperson of Selro, said, "We are excited to work with GFS to provide our customers with the best possible shipping solutions. With our integration, businesses can manage their entire shipping process in one place, reducing the time and costs associated with manual processes."
For businesses looking to optimize their e-commerce operations, the GFS and Selro partnership offers a complete solution for all their shipping and order management needs.
About GFS:
GFS is the UK's leading parcel delivery company, providing businesses with an extensive range of delivery services. With more than 17 years of experience, GFS delivers over 40 million parcels every year.
About Selro:
Selro is an all-in-one e-commerce management platform that enables businesses to manage their inventory, orders, and shipping from one place. The platform integrates with major marketplaces and shopping carts, providing businesses with the tools they need to streamline their operations.
