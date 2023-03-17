Capital Engine Continues Strategic Growth with Acquisition of Mallory Capital Group
Acquisition of Connecticut-based Broker-Dealer Positions Capital Engine as a Leader in the Tech Enabled Private Placement Space.
Acquisition underscores Capital Engine’s commitment to providing a compliant, tech enabled private placement solution for issuers, investment banks and groups to manage their private capital raises.”NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Capital Engine, a private markets technology company, that provides customized private-label marketplaces, as well as robust private market infrastructure and investment management solutions, today announced a definitive agreement to acquire Mallory Capital Group LLC ("MCG"), a full-service, independent broker-dealer and member of FINRA and SIPC based in Darien, Connecticut.
With over $10 billion raised and a combined 80 years of capital raising and advisory experience, MCG is a leading private securities placement agent that raises institutional and private capital for investment managers across a wide range of alternative strategies.
Following the completion of the transaction – which is subject to FINRA and other regulatory approvals, the firm will become a member of the Capital Engine network and change its name to Capital Engine Securities.
Private vs. Public Capital Markets
According to the most recent SEC data, exempt private offerings accounted for approximately $4.45 trillion in capital raising, whereas, publicly raised funds accounted for roughly $1.23 trillion in fundraising. “That’s roughly 3.5 times more capital raised in the private markets than in the public markets,” said Bryan Smith, CEO of Capital Engine. “The deregulation of private capital over the past few decades has played a role in the decline of equity capital raising in the public markets and positioned Capital Engine as a leading private markets technology company”.
Capital Engine Expands Strategic Growth
"With over $10 billion raised and a combined 80 years of capital raising and advisory experience, MCG is one of the most well-established firms in its space. Conrad Weymann and his team have built a distinctive business. We are honored to partner with them to continue our growth," Mr. Smith said. "This acquisition underscores Capital Engine’s commitment to providing a compliant, tech enabled private placement solution for issuers, investment banks and investment groups to manage their private capital raises and large investor bases”.
“We work with forward-thinking organizations like MCG to help them raise capital more effectively, automate their investment operations and manage their investors with tech-enabled private investment management solutions, for both traditional and digital assets.
"MCG is delighted to partner with Bryan Smith and his team at Capital Engine. Their leading technology-focused platform for issuers and investors provides a perfect complement to MCG's existing private placement efforts,” Mr. Weymann said. “We look forward to working with our existing and future clients in offering them an expanded capital raising solution."
About Mallory Capital Group
Founded in 1995, MCG is a well-established private placement agent that raises institutional and private capital for investment managers across a wide range of alternative strategies.
MCG targets capital-raising opportunities with established managers, exceptional emerging managers and more specialized and opportunistic strategies. Differentiation and competitive advantages are key elements we seek. For more information visit https://mallorycapital.com
About Capital Engine®
Capital Engine is a US-based Fintech company, that provides scalable private capital market infrastructure and investment management solutions, for broker-dealers, investment banks, family offices, wealth managers, real estate funds and equity crowdfunding portals.
Built for high-performance capital raising, Capital Engine’s private markets solution includes an integrated suite of products for onboarding, showcasing and managing investment opportunities, tracking deal flow, regulatory compliance, document management, admin / investor dashboards, capital calls, investor reporting and insightful analytics.
Types of transactions / exemptions we cover:
• Regulation D, 506 (b) and (c)
• Regulation A+
• Regulation S (International)
• Regulation CF
• Private Placements
• Rule 147
• GP/LP
• Single Purpose Vehicles
• Real Estate Funds
For more information visit https://capitalengine.io
