Massage Chairs: The Key to Reducing Employee Absenteeism and Boosting Workplace Productivity

Infinity Smart X3: The Ultimate Workplace Wellness Solution

Massage chairs are a valuable addition to any workplace looking to reduce costs associated with absenteeism and improve employee wellness and productivity.

Investing in massage chairs for your employees is not only a fantastic company perk, but a great way to nurture happier, healthier employees who are motivated to come to work everyday” — Ethan Hagstrom, Manager of Corporate Accounts

SEABROOK, NH, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Employee absenteeism is a major concern for many companies, as it can lead to decreased productivity, increased workload for remaining employees, and ultimately, higher costs for the company. However, there is a solution that can help reduce absenteeism and its associated costs: massage chairs in the workplace.

By offering employees the opportunity to take a break and relax in a massage chair, companies can help reduce stress levels and ultimately reduce the number of absences due to stress-related illnesses. This can lead to significant cost savings for the company, as absenteeism can cost businesses millions of dollars each year. Massage chairs are becoming increasingly popular in the workplace due to their numerous benefits, including stress reduction, improved focus, heightened creativity, and increased morale.

According to the American Institute of Stress, an estimated 1 million workers are absent every day due to stress. Studies have shown that stress is a leading cause of absenteeism, and massage chairs are an effective way to reduce stress levels by promoting relaxation.

In addition to reducing stress levels, massage chairs also provide other benefits to employees that can help prevent absenteeism. For example, they can help improve posture, reduce the risk of injury, and increase blood flow. Sitting all day can cause back pain and stiffness, but a massage chair can help alleviate these symptoms by providing targeted massage therapy to the affected areas.

The benefits of massage chairs are not limited to physical health. They can also help improve mental health and morale in the workplace. By offering employees a chance to take a break and relax, companies can help reduce burnout and increase job satisfaction. This can lead to improved retention rates and a more positive work environment overall. Employees will feel more relaxed, focused, and energized after using the chairs, which can help increase their appreciation for the company's efforts to prioritize their well-being.



About Infinity Massage Chairs:

Founded in 2009 in Seabrook, New Hampshire, Infinity Massage Chairs is a premium massage and wellness chair producer that delivers innovative solutions to promote wellness for all lifestyles with durable, customizable, and user-friendly massage products. The company designs, manufacturers and markets premium massage chairs and handheld body massagers and is broadly viewed as the number one premium luxury massage chair seller in the United States.

Infinity Massage Chairs Workplace Wellness Program