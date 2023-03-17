Bill extends a tax break to Washington’s dairy, fruit , vegetable and seafood processors

OLYMPIA—Rep. Alicia Rule (D-Blaine) is the granddaughter of a dairy farmer who lived in Sumas. Her father also delivered hay to farmers in Whatcom County. She knows the way of life of people who feed us firsthand.

“Washington does a lot of things well and one of the things at the top of the list is producing some of the best food in the world,” said Rule. “The people who keep us fed are some of the hardest working people you’ll ever meet. They’re my neighbors—and likely some of yours. They work amazingly hard to produce food for us—but also to sell their product.

“When these folks sell across state lines or internationally, they need to be supported in a way that helps them stay competitive in the global market,” added Rule. “HB 1573 is about extending a tax break to give them this support.

“It’s an important bill to stay competitive domestically and internationally—many of Washington’s dairy and food products are sold not just up and down the West coast, but throughout the country and internationally as well,” continued Rule.

“Grocery prices have skyrocketed in this time of high inflation and the priority of this bill is to keep costs down and food on the table,” added Rule.

HB 1573 will provide stability during global market fluctuations, support the state’s economy and keep jobs in Washington, and allow these dairy and food producers to stay competitive in a rapidly changing and highly competitive global food market.

HB 1573 was heard on the House floor today and passed with a vote of 77-19. It now heads to the Senate for further consideration. Click here to hear Rule’s floor remarks.