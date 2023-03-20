Business Reporter: Gearing the post-pandemic office toward flexibility
How can the physical office meet all the expectations of employees working in hybrid settings?LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an article published on Business Reporter, leading design company MillerKnoll explains why the modern office needs to transform to accommodate hybrid work. Hybrid work isn’t a new phenomenon, but 2020 saw a steep adoption by organisations attempting to maintain some level of business continuity during the pandemic. However, what started as a short term solution seems to be here to stay as the flexibility hybrid-work offered has been valued so much by employees.. Unfortunately, research has also shown that the purely remote work that took place during Covid resulted in the erosion of direct and weaker ties at work thanks to the lack of face-to-face communication and watercooler moments effecting community culture, productivity, and the ability to innovate.
Therefore, it is essential that the modern post-pandemic office supports the full range of work experiences that hybrid workers want. According to a Future Forum survey conducted in October 2022, 80 per cent of respondents require flexibility in where they work, while 94 per cent insist on having a choice in when they work.
In this new arrangement, the office should be equipped to empower a community experience. First and foremost, it must support collaborative work and immersive team experiences that reinforce relationships within and between teams. Meanwhile, it also has to offer spaces where employees who choose to complete heads-down work on site can achieve deep productive focus.
To learn more about how the physical office can accommodate both collaborative and individual work activities , read the article.
About Business Reporter
Business Reporter is an award-winning company producing content published on Business Reporter online hubs on Bloomberg, Fortune, USA Today, Wired, Independent, Business Insider Germany, Il Fatto and Le Figaro, delivering news and analysis on issues affecting the international business community. It also hosts conferences, debates, breakfast meetings and exclusive summits.
www.business-reporter.co.uk
About MillerKnoll
MillerKnoll is a collective of dynamic brands that comes together to design the world we live in. MillerKnoll brand portfolio includes Herman Miller, Knoll, Colebrook Bosson Saunders, DatesWeiser, Design Within Reach, Edelman Leather, Fully, Geiger, HAY, Holly Hunt, KnollTextiles, Maars Living Walls, Maharam, Muuto, NaughtOne, and Spinneybeck|FilzFelt. MillerKnoll is an unparalleled platform that redefines modern for the 21st century by building a more sustainable, equitable and beautiful future for all.
www.millerknoll.com/en-GB
Business Reporter
Press
+ +44 20 8349 6488
email us here