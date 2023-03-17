Meeting of the Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan with the President of the Republic of Türkiye

17/03/2023

On March 16, 2023, in frames of participation in an extraordinary meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov met with the President of the Republic of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Arkadag conveyed warm greetings and sincere wishes to the Turkish people from the President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov to the President of Türkiye.

Deep condolences were also expressed to the Turkish people in connection with the earthquake that occurred in Türkiye, which led to numerous destructions and human casualties.

During the meeting, the Turkish leader noted that the participation of Turkmenistan in the OTS as an observer is of a political and diplomatic nature and is aimed at further strengthening trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian ties with the fraternal Turkic-speaking peoples.

While discussing issues of bilateral cooperation in the trade and economic sphere, the National Leader of the Turkmen people stated that Türkiye takes a leading position among the main foreign trade partners of our country.

In the context of the intensification of cooperation in the transport and logistics industry, the importance of the full use of the existing transport corridors was underscored.

The energy sector was identified as an important area. The need to strengthen partnership in this area, to study the ways of supplying Turkmen natural gas and electricity to Türkiye via third countries was noted.

The expansion of scientific and educational contacts is singled out as an essential segment for the further development of cultural and humanitarian ties.

Expressing gratitude for the kind words and wishes, the President of Türkiye stressed that the interaction between the peoples of the two countries has always been based on the bonds of friendship and brotherhood.