Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,658 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 387,903 in the last 365 days.

Meeting of the Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan with the President of the Republic of Türkiye

Meeting of the Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan with the President of the Republic of Türkiye

17/03/2023

13

On March 16, 2023, in frames of participation in an extraordinary meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov met with the President of the Republic of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Arkadag conveyed warm greetings and sincere wishes to the Turkish people from the President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov to the President of Türkiye.

Deep condolences were also expressed to the Turkish people in connection with the earthquake that occurred in Türkiye, which led to numerous destructions and human casualties.

During the meeting, the Turkish leader noted that the participation of Turkmenistan in the OTS as an observer is of a political and diplomatic nature and is aimed at further strengthening trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian ties with the fraternal Turkic-speaking peoples.

While discussing issues of bilateral cooperation in the trade and economic sphere, the National Leader of the Turkmen people stated that Türkiye takes a leading position among the main foreign trade partners of our country.

In the context of the intensification of cooperation in the transport and logistics industry, the importance of the full use of the existing transport corridors was underscored.

The energy sector was identified as an important area. The need to strengthen partnership in this area, to study the ways of supplying Turkmen natural gas and electricity to Türkiye via third countries was noted.

The expansion of scientific and educational contacts is singled out as an essential segment for the further development of cultural and humanitarian ties.

Expressing gratitude for the kind words and wishes, the President of Türkiye stressed that the interaction between the peoples of the two countries has always been based on the bonds of friendship and brotherhood.

You just read:

Meeting of the Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan with the President of the Republic of Türkiye

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more