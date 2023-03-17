Meeting of the Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan with the President of Uzbekistan

17/03/2023

On March 16, 2023, on the sidelines of an extraordinary meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov met with the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

Noting the success of the current Summit in the development of bilateral and multilateral relations, the parties discussed topical issues of regional cooperation.

Commending the activities of Uzbekistan as the Chairman of the OTS, the National Leader of the Turkmen people stressed that the current Summit is an important platform for exchanging views on topical issues of the regional agenda and developing appropriate measures, taking into account the emerging new challenges of our time.

Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan and the President of Uzbekistan exchanged views on a wide range of issues of further development of long-term Turkmen-Uzbek relations. In this regard, the stable, constructive nature of the partnership between Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan in the international arena, where the relations between the two countries are distinguished by the proximity or coincidence of approaches on topical issues of global and regional politics, was noted.

Attention was also focused on the implementation of the agreements reached during the high-level visits, the productivity of the work of the Intergovernmental Turkmen-Uzbek Commission, the expansion of contacts in the fuel and energy, transport and logistics and agricultural sectors, as well as the positive dynamics of bilateral trade were noted.